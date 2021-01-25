Master P teaming with ex-Tesla engineer to develop first Black-owned supercar

Rap mogul Master P has a hand in an array of business ventures from clothing, to film and food

Master P is getting into the car business.

The rapper and entrepreneur is known for his business savvy and now he has his eyes set on creating the first Black-owned supercar. Master P took to Instagram to announce he is teaming up with an ex-Tesla engineer to bring the vision to life.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT

“HAPPY MLK DAY to all the BIG DREAMERS! #RichardPatterson CEO of Trion, the first black-owned supercar manufacturer in America,” Master P posted to his Instagram on January 18th. “He is a former engineer at Tesla, designing the Model S from scratch. He also designed the landing gear on the Boeing 777 and the folding seats system in the Dodge Minivan. Mr. Patterson has went on to create his own supercar the Nemesis RR, adding diversity in the automotive industry and empowering a culture of dreamers.”

Patterson has been designing in the automotive industry for over a decade, according to his Linkedin. Before becoming the CEO and founder of Trion, he worked as the senior design engineer and packing at electric car company Tesla back in 2010.

“This is history, we have come a long way to witness and be a part of innovative technology, manufacturing and producing vehicles owned and made by us,” Master P, born Percy Miller, captioned the video posted with Patterson and the rapper’s son rapper/actor Romeo Miller. “In addition to the Nemesis RR models, Trion Supercars is currently in the process of creating affordable luxury suvs and cars for the masses. www.TrionSuperCars.com.”

Maser P has a hand in an array of business ventures from clothing, to film and food. He most recently relaunched Rap Snacks, a potato chip brand featuring the faces of musical artists from Cardi B to his son. P also recently announced the launch of Uncle P’s Southern-style fish fry.

