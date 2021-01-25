‘Queen Sugar’ drops season five trailer

The OWN TV show that chronicles the Bordelon family returns on Tuesday, February 16 at 8 p.m.

If you’ve been following the OWN show Queen Sugar thus far, you know that the Bordelon siblings, Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe), Charley (Dawn Lyen Gardner) and Nova (Rutina Wesley) have had their fair share of traumas, pain, dysfunction, and drama. But they’ve also shown the world what love and family look like on what is now one of only two long-running, hour-long Black family dramas that have ever been on television.

Created by Ava DuVernay based on the 2014 Natalie Baszile book of the same title, the show, about a family who owns a farm and sugar mill in the fictional town of St. Josephine, Louisiana, in now in its fifth season. They were already in production when the coronavirus pandemic hit and like all of the TV and film production worlds, they were forced to shut down.

In that time, DuVernay altered her plans for the fifth season storyline to incorporate both the coronavirus pandemic and the racial strife of last summer, creating a new season that rich in the beauty of Black family life that has made the show one of OWN’s biggest \original programming successes.

Now the trailer has dropped and it’s clear that there’s a rough road ahead for the Bordelons, their Aunt Violet (Tina Lifford) her husband Hollywood Desonier (Omar Dorsey), Charley’s son Micah (Nicholas Ashe) Ralph Angel’s son Blue (Ethan Hutchinson), his mother and Ralph Angel’s girlfriend, Darla (Bianca Lawson) the siblings’ surrogate father Prosper Denton (Henry G. Sanders) and Nova’s man Calvin (Greg Vaughan). And yes, even Davis West (Timon Kyle Durrett), Charley’s ex and Micah’s father, is back this year.

Kofi Siriboe, Dawn Lyen Gardner and Rutina Wesley in a scene from Season 5 of ”Queen Sugar.’ (Photo: OWN)

Yet it appears the Bordelon family will pull together once again to defeat the forces arrayed against them from both the inside and the outside as they cope with the threat to their farm and mill and the crushing realities of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a synopsis of season five, courtesy of OWN:

“In season five, Charley remains thick in the battle with the Landry family as she uses the system of local government to protect the community and the farmers who own land, while coming to terms with her son Micah as he navigates his freshman year at Xavier University, an HBCU. Nova launches her new website to support the community while moving out of the Ninth Ward and settles into her romantic relationship with Calvin. Ralph Angel works to manage fatherhood with son Blue and a healthy path forward with girlfriend Darla despite constant threats to his land and home.”

Earlier this month, as reported by theGrio, Queen Sugar was renewed for a sixth season.

“What a joy and an honor to continue the stories of Queen Sugar with our partners at OWN and Warner Bros.,” said DuVernay in a statement. “On behalf of every producer, editor, costumer, grip, writer, cast member, and all departments involved in making this series, we’re delighted to delve into a sixth season and to bring our beautiful audience more of the Bordelon family.”

Watch the trailer below:

