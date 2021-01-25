Michelle Obama’s tailor breaks down trick behind her inauguration outfit

The former First Lady's tailor talked about the secrets to her fabulous inaguration look on Instagram

Loading the player...

In an Instagram video, Michelle Obama’s tailor breaks down the impressive trick behind her latest fabulous inauguration outfit.

The fashion from last week’s Inauguration Day made headlines almost as much as the news of the inauguration itself. One of the standout looks from the historic day was Michelle Obama’s maroon Sergio Hudson coat. Christy Rilling, Michelle Obama’s tailor, used Instagram to break down exactly how they were able to nail that look.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Read More: Michelle Obama’s hair stylist flooded with appointment requests following inauguration

The Inauguration was, of course, a highly watched event, and outdoor events can be unpredictable when it comes to flawless fashions. Jan. 20 happened to be an exceptionally windy day in D.C., and Rilling broke down the “old-school technique” they used with Michelle Obama’s look.

The tailor explained that they used a “tailoring magic trick” of sewing weights into the bottom of a coat. Rilling explains, “Basically you put little weights in the bottom of a coat, and you can do this with a dress as well or even a gown, that keeps it from flying away in the wind, because let me tell you, when you have an outdoor event wind can really be a factor.”

She goes on to explain some fashion history in America and how that technique has been used for years, especially in the costume world, then adds a step by step tutorial so you can do it yourself even without a sewing machine.

Former President Barack Obama, and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of President Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Melina Mara – Pool/Getty Images)

Read More: Black Twitter can’t get enough of Michelle Obama’s inauguration look

And you don’t need to go out and buy anything to use as weights when you’re doing this fashion trick. Rilling recommends adding quarters as weights, saying, “For good luck, I always put them in ‘heads up.’”

Check out Rilling’s fun Instagram tutorial below:

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

