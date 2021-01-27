FKA Twigs says she was bullied by racists while dating ‘Twilight’ star Robert Pattinson

The U.K.-based singer also released a new song, "Don't Judge Me' yesterday amid her ongoing lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf

In a recent podcast appearance, FKA Twigs talked about the racist bullying she experienced while dating Robert Pattinson, saying “He was their white Prince Charming.”

The U.K. based singer/actress born Tahliah Debrett Barnett dated the Twilight actor for over two years. The couple was even engaged before they eventually split in 2017. While on the podcast Grounded with Louis Theroux on BBC Radio 4, Twigs is opening up on what she endured while dating Pattinson.

Actor Robert Pattinson and singer-songwriter FKA Twigs attend the L.A. Dance Annual Gala at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on December 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Twigs shared what she faced during those years with Pattinson, saying, “He was their white Prince Charming and I think they considered that he should definitely be with somebody white and blonde and…not me.”

She said people would call her, “the most hurtful and ignorant and horrible names on the planet…it was really, really deeply horrific and I think it was at a time where I felt like I couldn’t really talk about it.” She goes on to say, “I feel like if I was going through that now, I would be able to talk about it and do some good with it.”

The horrific bullying manifested itself in so many ways. Twigs said she wasn’t even sure exactly why she experienced so much hatred. She didn’t know if it, “was because of my age or whether it was because of the social climate or whether it was because being Black and from Cheltenham (in the U.K.) and from a low-income family, and having to genuinely work twice as hard at everything I do to get a seat at the table.”

The singer even details a time when she was compared to a monkey, saying, “Say if I was wearing a red dress, they would have a [photo of a] monkey in a red dress, or if I was on a bike, they’d find a monkey on a bike.”

Twigs said she was deeply affected by the racist attacks.

“I just remember it had this massive, dysmorphic effect on me for about six months to a year, where every time I saw my pictures, in photographs, I would think, ‘Gosh, I look like a monkey and people are gonna say that I look like a monkey, so I need to really try and hide this monkey-ness that I have.”

The singer released a brand new song yesterday, “Don’t Judge Me,” with a music video directed by Black is King director Emmanuel Adjei. The song comes amid her highly publicized lawsuit against Shia Labeouf who she alleges was abusive in their relationship.

