Chad Wheeler released from Seahawks following felony domestic violence charge

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Chad Wheeler was released from his team after being arrested over the weekend for felony domestic violence.

As previously reported, the Seahawks lineman was arrested just after 1 a.m. Saturday and booked into the King County Jail in Seattle. Tuesday morning, he was released on a $400,000 bond.

The Seattle Seahawks released offensive tackle Chad Wheeler Wednesday after his arrest over the weekend for felony domestic violence. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

According to the report, responding police in Kent, a city about 20 miles south of Seattle, forced their way into an apartment where they heard screaming upon their arrival. Inside, they heard more screaming from a bathroom, burst inside, then arrested Wheeler, who was initially uncooperative, standing aside the woman who called 911.

In the statement announcing his release Wednesday, Seattle’s NFL team wrote: “The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence. Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team.”

After listing contact details for the National Domestic Violence Hotline, they added: “We encourage Chad to get the help he needs.” The Seahawks statement concludes with the 800-number for anyone needing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Later yesterday, Wheeler tweeted an apology to the alleged victim and a host of others, including the ‘Hawks.

“Events happened over the weekend,” his statement read, “that transpired from a manic episode. I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused to [the woman] and her family.”

“I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans, and those closest to me.,” said Wheeler. “The most thing important right now is that [the victim] gets the care she needs and I get help. Both are happening.”

“It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another,” he added. “I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed.”

The identity of the woman involved has been limited in the media, as is common for most domestic violence incidents, particularly where the couple is unmarried. She has been identified as African American. Wheeler is white.

However, social media has been swift and decisive in condemning the act, especially since when the alleged victim called 911, she told dispatchers she was being “killed.” Her arm was reportedly dislocated, according to reports, and she was bleeding.

“I am not going to repost the pictures of Chad Wheeler’s victim,” acclaimed writer and sports podcaster Jemele Hill tweeted, “but if this horrible situation isn’t seen in the context of hate crime, journalists are being irresponsible. I’m also wondering why this isn’t considered attempted murder.”

