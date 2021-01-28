Zendaya on age gap with co-star John David Washington: ‘I’m grown’

'People often forget — which is understandable because I've been playing 16 since I was 16,' said the Emmy-winning actress

Malcolm & Marie is set to drop on Netflix in February, and in a recent interview, Zendaya spoke to the age gap with her co-star John David Washington, saying, “I’m grown.”

Fresh off her historical Emmy win for the role of Rue in Euphoria, Zendaya is currently promoting her new Netflix film, Malcolm & Marie, which also stars John David Washington. Written and directed by Euphoria creator, Sam Levinson, and shot entirely during the pandemic, Malcolm & Marie, highlights the relationship between a filmmaker and his girlfriend.

While promoting the film, Zendaya recently spoke on the age gap between the two stars, which has gotten some attention in the media lately.

John David Washingon and Zendaya combine forces for a ‘Malcolm and Marie’ for Netflix. (Photos: Getty)

Zendaya, who is 24, told PEOPLE, “People often forget — which is understandable because I’ve been playing 16 since I was 16, you know — [but] I am grown…I knew that, as I grow and as I evolve, there would be that moment where I could play someone my own age.”

Zendaya, of course, was on the Disney Channel for years in Shake it Up and K.C. Undercover. She also currently stars as MJ in Marvel’s current Spider-Man series, where she also plays a high schooler.

Washington, 36, has also come out to speak on the age gap between them. He recently told Variety that he wasn’t concerned about it, saying, “People are going to see in this film how much of a woman she is. She has far more experience than I do in the industry. I’ve only been in it for seven years. She’s been in it longer, so I’m learning from her. I’m the rookie.”

Malcolm & Marie premieres via limited release on January 29 and digitally on Netflix on February 5.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “As a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smoldering tensions, and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning.”

