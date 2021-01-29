Rep. Cori Bush moves office away from Greene after being ‘berated’

'What I cannot do is continue to look over my shoulder,' says the freshman Democratic congresswoman

Freshman Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush wants to put some distance between herself and GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

On Friday, Bush took to Twitter to call out Greene for threatening her in a hallway. The encounter reportedly prompted Bush to request that her congressional office be moved away from Greene’s, NBC News reports.

“A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media. I’m moving my office away from hers for my team’s safety,” tweeted Bush, adding: “I’ve called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote.”

Rep. @CoriBush is the leader of the St. Louis Black Lives Matter terrorist mob who trespassed into a gated neighborhood to threaten the lives of the McCloskey’s.



She is lying to you. She berated me.



Maybe Rep. Bush didn’t realize I was live on video, but I have the receipts. https://t.co/CJjnI3ZTjC pic.twitter.com/ZMLGOGjxKw — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 29, 2021

Greene, also a freshman member of the House, clapped back at Bush’s claims on social media. In a video shared on Twitter Friday, she attempted to challenge her remarks. The clip shows Greene recording herself walking through a Capitol hallway and talking into her phone when Bush (off camera) allegedly yells at her to wear a mask.

“This is arguing with my Democrat, Democrat colleagues, supposed colleagues,” Greene says to the phone camera. “That’s how it is. That’s how it is now in America.”

In the tweet, Greene called out Bush for being the “leader of the St. Louis Black Lives Matter terrorist mob” who “is lying to you.”

In a statement on Friday, Bush recounted her encounter with Rep. Greene, saying, “On January 13, I was walking with my staff to vote. I was in the tunnel between the Cannon Office Building and the Capitol when Marjorie Taylor Greene came up from behind me, ranting loudly into her phone while not wearing a mask. This took place one day after multiple of my House colleagues announced they had tested positive for COVID-19 after being in a room with Taylor Greene during the white supremacist attack on the Capitol.”

Bush made clear in a tweet that she did not move her office “out of fear.”

“I moved my office because I’m here to do a job for the people of St. Louis,” she wrote. “What I cannot do is continue to look over my shoulder wondering if a white supremacist in Congress is conspiring against me and my team.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., noted during an appearance on MSNBC on Friday that several Republican lawmakers have been defiant since the Capitol attack on Jan. 6.

“There are too many members of the Republican Party who are refusing to wear masks, are refusing to go through metal detectors,” said Jayapal. “And here we are with these colleagues who are trying to bring guns onto the floor and refusing to follow the laws that have been established to be a member of Congress.”

She added, “The security threat to us individually, in our homes, in our districts, and on the floor are real, and so is the rage at Republicans who are choosing a cult party and a cult figure over the Constitution, and that’s what it is.”

