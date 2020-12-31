Kelly Rowland busts major moves while 8 months pregnant in video

The singer took to Instagram to show off her dancing skills

In a video on Instagram, singer, songwriter and actress Kelly Rowland busts major moves while 8 months pregnant!

On Wednesday, Kelly Rowland gave fans a little something to celebrate the end of the year with on her Instagram page. In the popular video, Kelly, 39 and currently pregnant, rocks a “flawless” look from Beyoncé’s Ivy Park line while effortlessly dancing along to her latest single, “Hitman.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Kelly Rowland attends the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Rowland shows off her best moves to her song in the infectious video and proves that even eight months pregnant, the Destiny’s Child star has undoubtedly still got it. She captioned the video, “#OOOOO SHE WANTS TO MOVE #HITMAN#dancingpregnanakeyoutiredAF.”

While she may express being tired in the caption, that isn’t noticeable in the video as she remains flawless as ever. The joyous video has already gained 400,000+ likes on Instagram as of today.

“Hitman” is an upbeat dance track, and the song’s official music video was released in December. The gorgeous video already has over 1 million views on YouTube. “Hitman” was also recently selected for the NFL’s 2020 Songs of the Season series.

In a Billboard statement, Rowland expressed her excitement, saying, “I am excited to have my song associated with this series and with football overall, where there has always been synergy with music and the game.”

Rowland announced her pregnancy this October with a cover shoot for Women’s Health magazine. At the time of shoot with them, she expressed that she was in her fifth month and that she “felt good.”

“Hitman” isn’t the only song Rowland dropped for her fans this year. In April, Rowland released, “Coffee,” her first non-holiday single since 2013.

The music video featured Rowland and various Black women on the beach, which Rowland told to NBC News, was, “…an expression of black beauty and the different variations and tones and body shapes.”

