Pence looking to forge new political path away from Trump

Signaling his intention to remain relevant in the world of politics after serving in the Trump administration, former Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly making plans to form a political committee.

According to Business Insider, Pence will announce the move in the coming weeks.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a rally at the Boulder City Airport on October 8, 2020 in Boulder City, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The political committee would be a 501(c)4 organization that is allowed to participate in politics through ad purchasing, for example. These types of organizations are classified as social welfare nonprofits, according to the IRS, and must not spend more than 50% of their funds on political ventures.

An unnamed source told NBC News that the goal of the 501(c)4 would be to outline and push Pence’s “consistent conservative philosophy.”

NBC News reported that starting a 501(c)4, will allow Pence to nurture his relationships with GOP donors that might contribute to future campaign-related ventures if he decides to run against President Joe Biden in 2024.

The former VP and his wife, Karen, vacationed in St. Croix after attending Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. Since then, it was reported that the couple appeared to be staying at the homes of various friends in Indiana. Business Insider’s Tom LoBianco reported that Pence had neither a home nor a job after leaving office.

Throughout the four years of Donald Trump’s term as president, Pence was unflinchingly loyal to him, but before he left the White House, tensions were high between him and the former president.

Ahead of the January 6 congressional process to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, Pence was pressured by Trump and GOP lawmakers to overturn the results.

When he refused to follow Trump’s orders and insisted on following the Constitution, the former president turned against him. And that move might have cost Pence support from within Trump’s base.

