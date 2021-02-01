Michelle Obama praises kids’ recreation of inauguration outfits: ‘You nailed it’

The stylish babies have been identified as 4-year-old models named Ryleigh Madison Hampton and Zayden Lowe

Michelle Obama is excited about the children who went viral for recreating her iconic inauguration look.

The former first lady stole the show on Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day when she rocked the stunning merlot-colored ensemble seen around the world. So, when a couple of toddlers went viral for recreating the moment, she couldn’t help but shout them out.

“Ryleigh & Zayden, you nailed it!,” wrote Obama on Twitter accompanied with a photo of the cute kids.

The stylish babies have been identified as a 4-year-old model named Ryleigh Madison Hampton and her 4-year-old bestie, Zayden Lowe.

The aunt of the little South Carolina native told ITK they were tremendously inspired by Obama’s look.

“We absolutely loved the Obamas’ look for the inauguration, said Zoe Hampton, Ryleigh’s aunt. “We are so happy we were able to recreate such an iconic look and to have Michelle and Barack Obama be such great role models for Zayden and Ryleigh.”

theGrio reported that the Internet went crazy over Michelle Obama and her now-iconic look.

Photo: Getty Images/ @itsall__ry Instagram

Rocking a maroon monochromic pant ensemble belted at the waist, Mrs. Obama walked hand and hand with former President Barack Obama as her shoulder-length barrel curls bounced and glistened with every step. Black Twitter users were so enamored with Mrs. Obama’s hair that “laid” began to trend.

Mrs. Obama’s snatched waist is a testament to her workout plan and commitment to self-care. However, her ensemble was created by Black designer Sergio Hudson. The South Carolina designer is known for styling big-time celebrities and also styled Vice President Kamala Harris for the occasion.

Hudson recently posted an image of the former first lady rocking a similar royal purple ensemble for her birthday on Jan. 17. “Happy Birthday to my forever FLOTUS @michelleobama,” wrote Hudson. “Thank you for the inspiration you have given to us all. Thank you for supporting the brand and doing it so fabulously!”

