Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid virus spread

Big events like Sunday’s game, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are always a cause for concern over the potential for virus spread, Fauci says

Loading the player...

The nation’s top infectious disease expert doesn’t want the Super Bowl to turn into a super spreader.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, says when it comes to Super Bowl parties during the pandemic, people should “just lay low and cool it.”

Read More: Michael B. Jordan stars as Amazon Alexa vessel in Super Bowl ad

He said during TV interviews Wednesday that now isn’t the time to invite people over for watch parties because of the possibility that they’re infected with the coronavirus and could sicken others.

During CNN’s recent “Sesame Street” town hall, several kids asked Dr. Anthony Fauci how Santa got the vaccine and if it was safe for him to come into their homes. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Big events like Sunday’s game in Tampa, Florida, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are always a cause for concern over the potential for virus spread, Fauci said.

Read More: Black coordinators make Super Bowl history with Buccaneers

“You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with,” he told NBC’s “Today” show. “You just don’t know if they’re infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”

The NFL has capped game attendance at 22,000 people because of the pandemic and citywide coronavirus mandates.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

