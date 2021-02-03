3 neighbors dead following snow removal dispute in Philadelphia

The bodies of James and Lisa Goy were found in the street

A dispute over snow disposal has left Pennsylvania residents dead.

Three Plains Township residents were left dead in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide. A neighbor shot a husband and wife on Monday during a snow storm just before 9 a.m. They had apparently been feuding over where to deposit snow.

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

James Goy, 50, and Lisa Goy, 48, were found dead on the street, per the AP.

According to Fox 56, the Goys were cleaning off their vehicles and throwing snow onto Jeffrey Spaide‘s, 47, property as he was shoveling. He asked them to stop but once they refused, they started arguing and cursing at each other. The neighbor who lives across the street then went inside and grabbed a gun. He apparently let off shots but the couple did not immediately flee. He then allegedly fired shots hitting the victims.

Spaide then went into his home and grabbed a handgun and shot the couple until the gun was empty. He then went back to his home and grabbed an AR-15-type rifle and shot two more rounds into each victim. About 15 to 20 shots were fired.

A neighbor who was shoveling his driveway saw the entire incident transpire and called 911. When officers arrived at the home to arrest Spaide, they heard a gunshot go off and found him dead when they entered.

Another neighbor Tyler Fisch had just moved into the neighborhood and was taken aback by what happened.

“It’s indescribable,” said Fisch.

“It’s pretty scary seeing it you know right next to you, so coming home to this. It’s an odd feeling for everyone,” he added.

The chief of the township police department Dale Binker said there was no record of the neighbors arguing in the past but there could have been a past dispute over “placement of snow in somebody’s yard.”

The Goys’ 15-year-old autistic son was in the home at the time of the shooting. He is now staying with his grandparents.

“One is in the middle of the street,” said Luzerne County First Assistant District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce in regards to the couple’s bodies. “The other is in between two parked cars. That is a husband and wife.”

