Pro-Trump attorney L Lin Wood is under investigation by Georgia officials for potential voter fraud.

Wood, an Atlanta attorney who supported former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the election was stolen from him through election fraud, is now himself suspected of casting an illegal ballot in the 2020 presidential election. According to Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office launched an investigation into whether Wood was a resident at the time he voted, WSB-TV in Atlanta reports.

The probe comes after Wood noted in an email sent to Gray that he moved out of state several months before the election. In the email, he wrote: “I have been domiciled in South Carolina for several months after purchasing property in the state in April.”

State election investigators are now looking into whether he broke the law by casting his ballot. They cite a Georgia state law that reads: “If a person removes to another state with the intention of making it such person’s residence, such person shall be considered to have lost such person’s residence in this state.”

Wood told WSB-TV that he has been a Georgia resident since 1955 and only moved to South Carolina on Monday (Feb. 1).

“The question is whether he was a legal resident when he voted in November in light of an email he sent to Justin Gray saying he has been domiciled in South Carolina for several months,” the secretary of state’s office said in a statement. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Wood, who filed several lawsuits challenging Georgia’s election, responded to Gray’s report on Tuesday, saying: “This is pure harassment by the Georgia Secretary of State because I have revealed credible evidence of election fraud on the part of Brad Raffensperger.”

The controversial attorney said he did not vote in Georgia’s Jan. 5 runoff election because he did not consider it legitimate.

Meanwhile, the State Bar of Georgia has asked Wood to undergo a mental health evaluation in order to keep his law license, Reuters reports.

“My mind is sound. I have broken no rules. I asked what I had done wrong. I was only told it was about my social media comments. My speech,” said Wood in response on Thursday.

