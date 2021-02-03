Susan Rice: Biden administration will approach immigration ‘humanely and responsibly’

Biden (R) looks on as Susan Rice delivers remarks after being introduced as Biden’s choice to lead his Domestic Policy Council (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The southern border is the focus of another presidential administration. During the Trump administration’s four years, the efforts to prevent the browning of America focused on the southern border from a wall that Mexico was allegedly going to pay for, and also the efforts to punish those who crossed the border.

Punishment for crossing the border, especially for families, was the federal government’s separation of children and the adults they crossed with. The Trump administration has admitted that the harsh punishment was intended to send a message to those who crossed the border illegally.

U.S. Border Patrol agents detain an undocumented immigrant from Central America after capturing his group in a grapefruit orchard on February 22, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Biden administration acknowledged that there are about 3,000 children who are displaced in this nation following Trump’s immigration policies, led by then-senior advisor Stephen Miller.

In the beginning days of the Biden administration, officials are creating a task force to reunify families.

Domestic Policy Advisor, Ambassador Susan Rice, told theGrio, “We want to be able to approach this humanely and responsibly.”

National Security Advisor Susan Rice. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A whole-of-government approach will be part of the effort to reunify families that remain separated. White House officials contend the order also revokes the Trump administration’s executive order that sought to justify separating children from their parents.

It further develops a strategy to address irregular migration across the southern border and creates what Biden officials call a “human asylum system.”

“Any asylum processing needs to be repaired. But that is going to take time,” said Rice.

A Border Patrol agent is posted in front of the U.S.-Mexico border barrier in Imperial County, which has been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, on July 24, 2020 in Calexico, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

There is a process to apply for asylum. That process does not include illegally crossing the border, according to Rice. “People are going to have to pass through the process of applying for asylum. And if they cross the border, it’s not going to work,” she said.

It’s worth noting that overstaying a visa is the number one occurrence as it relates to illegal immigration status in the country — not illegal southern border crossings. Many of those illegal southern border crossings are for those looking for a better life with better pay.

CEO’s have acknowledged the price of low-wage migrant workers are factored into the price of goods and services. They also contend that if then-President Trump had closed the southern border, as he had wanted to do, the price of products would’ve gone up because of the higher pay of workers in the country.

