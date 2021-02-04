RHOSLC: An epic finale features one final showdown in Salt Lake City

The latest installment of the 'Real Housewives' franchise concludes its first season

Bravo’s latest Housewives installment is officially not a freshman anymore.

After 13 episodes, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City came to a close last night with an epic finale featuring one last showdown.

Mostly taking place at a party for Heather Gay’s Beauty Lab, the episode highlighted a final get-together with all of the women, even housewife Mary Cosby. Cosby has been all but absent for multiple episodes of the season, usually FaceTiming from her impressive closet.

After feuding with Jen Shah, Cosby chose to distance herself from the group (which proved to be successful as last night’s episode showed almost all of the women confronting Shah).

Heather Gay confronts Jen Shah (BravoTV.com)

Shah has been in the middle of most of the drama the first season, from spreading rumors about Meredith Marks‘ marriage, to lashing out at Whitney Rose and Gay.

Naturally, the finale followed Shah as she went on an “apology tour” to make amends with the rest of the cast. One by one, Shah told the women she was sorry for what went down the entire season. While some were receptive (Rose), others were not (Marks and Gay).

Jen Shah and her husband Sharrieff Shah (Bravo)

The episode ended with a jaw-dropping confrontation between Shah and Gay, who for most of the season have considered themselves best friends. Gay tells Shah, “Own it – you have not shown up for me!”

Through tears, Shah defends herself, saying, “I am f— trying, are you kidding me? You s—t all over me!” In an interview, Gay speaks on Shah’s double standards, saying, “I consistently show up for Jen, even if she’s hurt my feelings…what has this friendship even been?”

The women were eventually able to patch up some of the drama when Shah ultimately apologized to Gay.

While the season seemed wrapped in a perfect bow for the finale, the three-part reunion set to air next week shows there is plenty more to unpack with this group.

Check out the explosive trailer for the reunion below, with Part 1 airing Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 10 p.m. ET

Next week, the 3-part reunion begins! #RHOSLC ❄️🔥 pic.twitter.com/fW0ijdKqdo — The Real Housewives of SLC (@housewivesofslc) February 4, 2021

