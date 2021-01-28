RHOSLC: Mary Cosby stays home while the drama in Vegas heats up

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' is nearing the end of its first season

Last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City saw the continuation of the ladies’ trip to Las Vegas while Mary Cosby received a play-by-play of the drama via FaceTime.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, or RHOSLC, is nearing the end of its first season, and is already considered a hit for Bravo. With a second season already confirmed by Andy Cohen himself, the ladies are giving it their all in their final episodes of season 1. Last night, fans got to watch the ladies continue their Las Vegas trip, which included plenty of laughs and drama.

Which housewife found herself in the center of all the drama? Jen Shah, of course. Shah has found herself in feuds with 4 other cast members (there are only six full-time women on the show.) From feuding with Cosby over “hospital smell,” to arguing with Meredith Marks and Heather Gay over being good friends to her, Shah is certainly keeping fans entertained. Last night saw all of Shah’s frustrations boil to the surface, as she found herself against Marks and housewife Whitney Rose.

At a dinner, Shah confronted Marks about their loyalty to her. She says to Marks and Lisa Barlow, “You guys, be on Mary’s side, be on Whitney’s f*cking side, that’s fine! I don’t give a f*ck. I’m gonna be on what’s right and what’s f*cking wrong. That’s what I’m going to do.” Marks then excuses herself from the table, telling Shah, “Goodbye, you guys can engage in this, I’m not engaging in this…no one tells me who to be friends with.”

Cosby, who found herself against Shah earlier this season, chose to stay home instead of attending the Vegas trip. When Barlow FaceTimes her from the trip, Cosby tells the audience in an interview, “I knew Jen would ruin the trip…I mean, I just…that’s inevitable…I warned these women about Jen!”

In a recent interview with ET, Cosby spoke on how she felt missing a lot of the group trips, saying, “I was so happy…especially when I didn’t have to go to Vegas! I was so happy…I didn’t feel left out and I was at peace.”

The end of the episode teased next week’s finale, which seems to bring more drama and hopefully some resolution between the ladies.

You can watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

