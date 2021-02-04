Serena Williams shows off trophy room: ‘We don’t keep 2nd place’

The tennis champ takes fans on a virtual tour of her Spanish Mediterranean–style estate in Florida

Serena Williams has won so many trophies throughout her remarkable career that she can’t keep track of them all.

In a new video from Architectural Digest’s “Open Door: Inside Celebrity Homes,” the tennis champion gives fans a virtual tour of her Spanish Mediterranean–style estate located north of Miami. The 14,500-square-foot property reportedly includes a gym with a sauna, a 620-square-foot closet, a wine cellar, an infinity pool in the backyard, a karaoke room, and a trophy room the size of an apartment.

“I don’t keep many of my Grand Slam trophies here, I do see an Australian Open trophy…Oh wait! There’s a U.S. Open trophy,” Williams says to the camera. Watch the moment via the clip below.

Serena Williams shows off her trophy room 👀 pic.twitter.com/t1vGgwHE9H — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) February 4, 2021

“I am so bad with trophies,” she adds. “This is Roland Garros, the French Open. Clearly I don’t have a lot of those so I can’t tell you that one. I only have two or three, I can’t remember. Three.”

When she notices a second place trophy taking up space on the shelf, Williams is quick to make clear that there is only one place for it, “the trash.”

“It shouldn’t be in there,” she says. “We don’t keep second place [shrugs].”

Meanwhile, Williams’ favorite room in the house is the foyer, which her sister Venus helped convert into a gallery.

“I am not a fan of just having spaces to have them. Maybe some people use their formal living rooms, but we don’t,” Venus said, per PEOPLE. “So we created a space that she can actually use and enjoy and live with the art, and invite other people to absorb it and have that emotional connection as soon as you walk in. It sets the tone for the rest of the home.”

The one thing you won’t find on the sprawling waterfront estate is a tennis court, because Williams “wanted to separate home from work,” she explained. “I love being home. When you have our job, you never get time to relax. So it’s good for me to be able to sit still and not do anything.”

