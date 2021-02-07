Amanda Gorman performs tribute to frontline workers during Super Bowl

'Poetry at the Super Bowl is a feat for art and our country,' said Gorman

United States Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, who captivated audiences after reciting her poem “The Hill We Climb” during President Joe Biden’s inauguration, brought her powerful words to the Super Bowl 55.

The 22-year-old recited a new poem “Chorus of the Captains.” The poem honored three workers who were on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic including James Martin, a veteran, Tremaine Davis, an educator, and Suzie Dorner, an ICU nurse.

“They’ve taken the lead, exceeding all expectations and limitations. Upflifting their communities and neighbors as leaders, healers, and educators,” Gorman said during the tribute.

“Let us walk with these warriors, charge on with these champions, and carry forth the call of our captains. We celebrate them by acting with courage and compassion by doing what is right in just. For while we honor them today it is they who everyday honor us.”

Gorman responded to the pivotal opportunity, tweeting, “Poetry at the Super Bowl is a feat for art and our country because it means we’re thinking imaginatively about human connection even when we feel silowed.”

I also can’t reiterate how exciting it is for me that others are excited to see poetry at a football game. What a time to be alive https://t.co/Lgi6AvyEdj — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) February 7, 2021

She continued, “I’ll honor 3 heroes who exemplify the best of this effort. Here’s to them, to poetry and to a Super Bowl like no other.”

Meanwhile @TheAmandaGorman is making poetry cool again like she’s possessed with the spirit of Maya Angelou. #SuperBowl — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) February 7, 2021

Celebrities took to Twitter to share their reactions to Gorman’s poem including reporter Joy Ann Reid who tweeted, “Meanwhile @TheAmandaGorman is making poetry cool again like she’s possessed with the spirit of Maya Angelou.”

Thank you to our first Equalizer @TheAmandaGorman who continues to inspire and honor so many! #TheEqualizer #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Aa4Vmke1Oy — Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) February 8, 2021

Queen Latifah sent Gorman a video, commending her poetry for “changing our nation.”

Kerry Washington said, “We adore you @TheAmandaGorman.”

