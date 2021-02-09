Biden faces backlash for deportation uptick as Haitians told to leave

Over 100 Haitian asylum seekers were sent to Mexico instead of Haiti

President Joe Biden is in the hot seat after a slew of Haitian immigrants were expelled from the country.

Even though the President is implementing an executive order to stop it, over 100 Haitian asylum seekers that had been in U.S. immigration were sent to Mexico instead of Haiti with little to nothing.

It is reported that Title 42 got in the way of Biden’s executive order. The policy allows federal officials to send immigrants back to help slow down a virus’s spread during a public health crisis.

“Expulsions should have also been included in the moratorium from the start,” said the director of the San Diego-based Haitian Bridge Alliance, Guerline Jozef, per The Miami Herald.

“The moratorium did not provide protection or relief for some of the most vulnerable people under Title 42.”

Haitians are facing turmoil right now due to Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Many political organizations in the country consider him to be corrupt and say he has manipulated his presidential term to stay longer.

Complete badass @GuerlineMJozef of @HaitianBridge talking about ICE trying to coerce Haitian migrants into signing their own deportation orders. #100daysforFreedom #FreeThemAll https://t.co/EBkrSFbaTf — Never Again Action — Los Angeles (@LA_NeverAgain) February 9, 2021

Immigrants feel they are returning to danger.

“This is a very fluid and dangerous situation,” said Haitian community activist Marleine Bastien. “People’s lives are at stake; those who are deported across the border and those who are deported to Haiti, a country on lockdown, basically, are in great danger. We are asking DHS to stop and put a moratorium on all deportations.”

Due to push back from Haitian activists, Biden was able to stop two scheduled flights for Friday but the status of the other scheduled flights is unknown. It is also unclear why some Haitian immigrants were sent back to Tijuana or Juárez instead of Haiti.

President Joe Biden is shown meeting with Democratic senators in the Oval Office Wednesday to discuss his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. He met with Republican senators the day before. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

“I think what’s going on is that Trump and Miller put in place a process to tie the Biden administration up as much as they could and I think they are getting the cooperation from the lower levels of ICE and [U.S. Customs and Border Protection],” said a Mami-based immigration lawyer Ira Kurzban.

“They now have the cooperation of the southern Texas ruling.”

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton of the Southern District of Texas blocked Biden’s attempt at a deportation freeze stating it violated immigration law and went against the agreement the state had with Trump.

