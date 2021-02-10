5 Songs that feel like Black Love

Black love is passionate and these records will put you in your feelings

You can’t celebrate Black history without acknowledging Black love.

The love Black people have for one another has the power to fuel movements and protests while remaining as one of the driving forces that push us forward. Continually fighting for equality and freedom is even sweeter when you can go home to a lover who not only understands your plight but who is in the trenches with you.

Black love is passionate, and thanks to these talented artists, they’ve captured its true essence through song. In no particular order, here are five records that have captured the sound of Black love.

“Love All Over Me” By Monica

The instrumentation behind Monica’s powerhouse vocals on “Love All Over Me” is just as mesmerizing as her voice. The downtempo piece debuted on her 2010 album titled Still Standing.

In the music video, Monica is conflicted between staying down with her lover, facing jail time, or move on with her life. Some of the most significant Black freedom fighters, from Martin Luther King Jr. to Nelson Mandela, have had to face jail time during their quest for equality, and there is no doubt that the Black love waiting for them at home helped them push through.

“So Beautiful” By Musiq Soulchild

Musiq Soulchild knows how to make a love song. The singer dropped “So Beautiful” in 2008 on his album OnMyRadio. The soft tempo melody combined with the height of his voice instantly gives you chills. On the hook, he speaks about loyalty, which is key in creating a love that can stand the test of time.

The hook goes, “Girl don’t you know your so beautiful, I wanna give all my love to you girl, Not just tonight but the rest of your life, I wanna be always here by your side.”

“At Last” By Etta James

Etta James’ love records just hit differently, even decades after their initial release. The blues record debuted in 1960 and on the album by the same name, and Rolling Stone calls it one of the best albums of all time.

On the record, James declares that ever since she found the love of her life her “lonely days are over.” That type of love is freedom.

“Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green

Al Green‘s “Let’s Stay Together” has been rekindling partners since it dropped in the 70s. But when President Barack Obama smoothly sang the song’s intro back in 2012 at the Apollo Theater, it reminded us why this song belongs in the Black love hall of fame. Plus, who doesn’t want a love like Barack and Michelle?

“Ribbon in the Sky” By Stevie Wonder

“A Ribbon In The Sky” by Stevie Wonder is over five minutes long but worth every second that turns into a minute. In 2009, Essence featured the song on their list of the “25 Best Slow Jams of All Time”. Since its release in 1982, this is one track that’s guaranteed to be heard at a Black wedding.

