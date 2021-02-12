Feds arrest 2 men associated with Boogaloo Bois

The Department of Justice said Adam Turner and John Subleski had been arrested in connection with riots in Louisville on Jan. 6.

Loading the player...

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that John Subleski, 32, and Adam Turner, 35, had been arrested Thursday in connection with Louisville riots that occurred at the same time as the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

The men, both from Louisville, Kentucky, were said to be associated with the Boogaloo Bois. The Boogaloos Bois are a militia group whose name references an “impending civil war,” according to DOJ officials.

According to the Department of Justice, Kentucky residents Adam Turner, 35 (left), and John Subleski, 32, face charges that include inciting a riot, committing an act of violence which perpetuated a riot, menacing and resisting arrest. (DOJ)

Read More: DOJ: Oath Keepers leader ‘awaiting direction’ from Trump during riots

Subleski was said to have used social media to fan the flames of violence. According to the DOJ, he sent a message on his social media channels saying “Time to storm LMPD.” During said riot, Subleski allegedly blocked intersections and fired gunshots at vehicles who were trying to drive through the space he and his accomplices were occupying.

Turner was accused of confronting police officers during a protest caravan. He was stopped by police while allegedly holding two guns. He was arrested and eventually released, then went on to threaten police officers on social media.

Two militia members associated with Boogaloo Bois were arrested today in Louisville, KY. https://t.co/lzXsggwdJA pic.twitter.com/NGpOGSklyw February 11, 2021

“I commend the outstanding work of the Louisville FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force,” said acting U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett, “and our state and local law enforcement task force member agencies, who work tirelessly every day to identify, locate and apprehend for prosecution individuals who jeopardize the peace and safety of the citizens of the Western District of Kentucky.”

The Boogaloo Bois, also known as the United Pharaoh’s Guard (UPG), aren’t all die-hard Trump supporters, according to The Atlantic. They describe them as Libertarian gun enthusiasts who have been preparing for an American civil war and enjoying the breakdown of the country as that fateful day nears.

Read More: Louisiana woman arrested in Black teen’s disappearance and death

Subleski was charged with inciting a riot and committing an act of violence which perpetuated a riot. Turner was arrested for menacing and resisting arrest.

According to The Hill, Subleski and Turner will have their first hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 17. They could be sentenced to up to five years in prison and face fines up to $250,000.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast, “Dear Culture?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

