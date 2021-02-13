New polls rank Obama as best all-time US President, Trump ranked as worst

The last two presidents occupy very different places on the all-time list, a recent poll reveals

As former President Donald Trump is in the midst of his second impeachment trial, more bad news is coming his way. A new poll has ranked him as the worst president in the nation’s history. Who was voted the best? Barack Obama.

The Economist/YouGov Poll consisted of 1,500 surveyed adult participants and was conducted between Feb. 6 and Feb. 9. Each person was asked 110 questions concerning the country. Among them were the questions of who they thought was the best president in US history and who was the worst.

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a drive-in campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Belle Isle on October 31, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

In terms of the best, Obama, the 44th president, was ranked number one with 18%. Abraham Lincoln came in second place with 17% and Trump came in third with 13%.

Although Obama’s margin of victory in the poll as best president was narrow, when it came to the question of who was the worst President, Trump won in a landslide. The 45th President garnered 46% of the vote, while Obama came in second place with 24%. Third place went to Richard Nixon with 5% of the votes.

The Jan. 6 Capitol riots may have had an impact on some of the respondent’s opinion of Trump. When asked how much of the riots was Trump’s responsibility, the poll showed that 43% said “a lot” of the responsibility fell on him, while 30% felt “none” of it did.

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks while meeting with President-elect Donald Trump (L) following a meeting in the Oval Office November 10, 2016. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Trump’s current impeachment trial stems from charges of inciting the Capitol insurrection. The poll found that 41% of people polled “strongly approve” of the House of Representative’s vote to impeach Trump. However, 35% “strongly disagree” with Congress impeaching him.

For months after the presidential election, Trump alleged that President Joe Biden won due to voter fraud. However, in the poll, 32% said they felt “enthusiastic” about a Biden administration for the next four years, with 24% of respondents feeling “upset.” And 18% were “satisfied but not enthusiastic.”

The poll has a 3% margin of error.

