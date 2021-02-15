Oprah to interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for rare TV special

Oprah Winfrey is sitting down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for CBS.

The royal couple will sit down with Winfrey for an interview titled Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special. It appears the couple will dish on everything from their move to the states, their children, and even the drama they encountered with the media, according to Oprah Magazine.

Harry and Meghan relocated to Santa Barbara after they decided to step away from the public eye in January 2020. The media has heavily scrutinized the duo, especially Markle, since going public with their engagement in November 2016. Although they have resigned from their royal duties, the Duke and Duchess remain president and vice president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT).

The couple has kept a relatively low profile and will unpack what life has been like over the past year.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As reported by theGrio they confirmed their second child on Valentine’s Day.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess said on Sunday. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The Valentine’s Day announcement was accompanied by a black and white picture of the couple taken by their longtime photographer, Misan Harriman.

“Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!” Harriman wrote on social media.

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 February 14, 2021

The image featured Meghan, 39, wearing a flowing Carolina Herrera dress as she cradled her bump. Harry, wearing slacks and barefoot, held his wife’s head in his lap.

No further information was given such as how far along Meghan was in her pregnancy or when she was due.

This child will be their second as the two are parents to son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 19 months, whom they welcomed on May 6, 2019.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” Meghan said days after Archie’s birth. “He’s just been a dream.”’

Harry was also overjoyed at the birth of his first child.

“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. [We look forward to spending] precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up.”

Guys, it was exactly 37 years ago today that Princess Diana announced that she was expecting her second child, Prince Harry. Today, in 2021 Prince Harry and Meghan announced that they are expecting their 2nd child…I’m emotional 🥺 pic.twitter.com/MqM8X9b6H4 — Myra (@SussexPrincess) February 14, 2021

In November, Meghan revealed that she had suffered a devastating miscarriage last summer. She recounted her personal loss in an almost 1,000-word essay for the New York Times entitled The Losses We Share.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” Meghan, 39, wrote.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” Meghan added.

The Duchess of Sussex also shared that she and her husband Harry, 36, cried as later as they comforted each other in her hospital bed.

The joyous news for the couple comes almost a year after they stepped as senior royals of the British Royal Family. They sought to be financially independent and distance themselves from the intrusion of the British press, relocating to California.

TheGrio reported that Meghan successfully won her privacy and copyright infringement case against Associated Newspapers. She sued the outlet for printing excerpts of a letter she’d written to her father, Thomas Markle, following her May 2018 wedding to Harry.

The special airs Sunday, March 7 at 8 PM EST on CBS.

Additional reporting by Stephanie Guerilus

