Congressman Jamaal Bowman’s mother dies of COVID-19

'He didn’t have much growing up, but his mother provided him all that he needed: love, a stable family, and a sense of community,” his website reads.

Congressman Jamaal Bowman announced via Twitter his mother passed away from COVID-19.

The U.S. representative who serves New York’s 16th congressional district took to social media on Tuesday to announce his mother Ms. Pauline Bowman passed away on Valentine’s Day.

“It is with deep sorrow that I share the passing of our mother, Ms. Pauline Bowman,” wrote Bowman. “She battled Covid for many weeks before transitioning on Valentine’s Day. Our mother raised us to live our lives with love and joy with and for each other. I share her legacy with all of you.”

Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Supporters of the congressman quickly went to his Twitter account to show support.

“My deepest condolences. She raised you well,” wrote Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman. “You and your family will be in my prayers.”

My deepest condolences.

She raised you well. You and your family will be in my prayers. — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) February 16, 2021

“No, no! I am so sorry JB. Losing a parent is so hard,” tweeted Rashida Tlaib. “Sending you love and strength. I am here for you.”

No, no! I am so sorry JB. Losing a parent is so hard. Sending you love and strength. I am here for you. February 16, 2021

The Representative, an advocate for healthcare, has been open about his mother’s health struggles. In January of 2020, he spoke about his mother and the need for a better medicare system.

“Here with my mom at the dialysis center and just thinking about how Medicare for All would improve and expand the services that take care of our elders,” he wrote. “Shout out to all the health care workers out there doing their best to lift up our families with limited resources.”

Here with my mom at the dialysis center and just thinking about how Medicare for All would improve and expand the services that take care of our elders.



Shout out to all the health care workers out there doing their best to lift up our families with limited resources. pic.twitter.com/G3VSSl4KeB — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) January 8, 2020

Bowman is a native of New York City and as a former middle school principal, he is also known for advocating for education. He credits his mother for his success.

“Jamaal was born and raised in New York City. He spent his early years in public housing and later in rent-controlled apartments. He didn’t have much growing up, but his mother provided him all that he needed: love, a stable family, and a sense of community,” his website reads.

Bowman is not the first lawmaker who has suffered the loss of a family member due to COVID-19. In June 2020, Rep. Ilhan Omar’s father died of coronavirus. It was also reported that the older sister of Rep. Maxine Waters passed away from the virus back in May.

The U.S. has reported more than 486,754 COVID-19 related fatalities since March 2020.

