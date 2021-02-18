Epix drops trailer for ‘Godfather of Harlem’ season 2

The series tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson

Epix has dropped the trailer for Godfather of Harlem Season 2 starring Oscar-winning Hollywood veteran Forest Whitaker.

The series tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X – catching Malcolm’s political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart.

This new season finds Bumpy battling the New York Crime Families for control of the lucrative and murderous “French Connection,” the pipeline for heroin that runs from Marseilles to New York Harbor, per the official synopsis via the press release. With a distribution syndicate that includes black crime bosses from other major U.S. cities, Bumpy takes a cue from his friend Malcolm X’s message of black economic nationalism. His ambitious plan will face challenges from not only the Italians but his wife Mayme, daughter Elise, rival Adam Clayton Powell, prosecutor Robert Morgenthau, and even Malcolm himself.

Once again, the series explores the collision of the criminal underworld and civil rights in the colorful, tumultuous year of 1964. Have a look at the trailer above.

Whitaker also serves as an executive producer on the series, and stars opposite Vincent D’Onofrio (Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Daredevil), Ilfenesh Hadera (She’s Gotta Have It, Baywatch), Nigél Thatch (Selma, American Dreams), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian), Lucy Fry (Bright, Vampire Academy), Rafi Gavron (A Star is Born), and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy. Cast members Erik LaRay Harvey (Luke Cage) and Demi Singleton (King Richard) have been upped to series regulars.

theGrio previously caught up with Whitaker to find out what it took to become the legendary Bumpy Johnson.

“I was reading some historical documents like his prison records and I started to meet with people when I came to New York and met with Chisholm and Junebug, a couple of people who had worked with Bobby during that time and had interviews and meetings with guys to talk about it,” he said of his research for the role.

“So I did look at things historically, listen to the music, look at the political times and understand Adam Clayton and Malcolm X more and start to form itself.”

Godfather of Harlem is set to premiere Sunday, April 18.

