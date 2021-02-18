Tami Roman breaks down in tears over damage to Texas home

Roman took to Instagram to update her followers on her home damage

In a series of emotional Instagram videos, Tami Roman breaks down in tears over the damage done to her home from the winter storm that hit Texas.

Roman used her platform to connect with her fans during the current historic winter weather hitting the Lone Star State. According to NBC News, more than a million people lost electricity due to the storm, and Texas accounted for more than half. The extreme weather also disrupted water service for more than 12 million Texan residents.

The television personality shared videos on her Instagram stories to update her followers.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Tami Roman attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

In the video, Roman reveals the extensive damage done to her Texas home. While pushing through tears, she explains, “I’m sitting in my trailer…just trying to keep it together, because I know I gotta go and perform today like everything is okay…everything I’ve been working so hard for to give my children…just ripped away in an instant.”

She goes on to acknowledge other people who may be dealing with a similar situation due to the storm, saying, “And I know everybody is going through something…I don’t feel like it’s just me.”

Roman thanks her fans for their support during this tumultuous time. She also speaks on her faith and offers advice to those in need. Roman says, “Whatever you’re going through…its a reason for this season. Just keep your head up, continue to stay in prayer, and know that on the other side, per usual, things will be greater.”

She then shared an actual post to her Instagram of the intense damage done to her home. With pipes that seemingly burst in her house, the video shows water pouring everywhere and severe damage done to the walls, floors, and structure of her home.

As of right now, the New York Times reports that millions of Texans are still without power, with even more winter weather expected to hit the state Thursday afternoon.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that “most of the state will be below freezing” this weekend.

