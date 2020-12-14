Eve says quarantine with husband ‘solidified why I fell in love with him’

Eve was a host on the daytime show 'The Talk' but recently left.

Eve is still crazy in love.

The rapper recently spoke out and said that while for some the pandemic may have put a ripple in their relationship but it made hers stronger. According to People, she feels “lucky.”

“Honestly, it’s been really good. I have to say, I feel lucky that we’re one of the couples that got out of the quarantine and was like, ‘I still like you and love you’ — that’s a different thing,” she said. “Because love is one thing, but you still gotta like the person!”

She married entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper in June of 2014 and said the isolation helped them connect. Back when they were dating, she didn’t see their relationship going far because he has kids from a previous relationship.

Eve and Maximillion Cooper (Credit: Getty Images)

“In the beginning when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’ ” said Eve. “But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing.’ “

But now, their differences have made them closer.

“We’ve learned a lot of new things about each other. This is gonna sound so cheesy — and I swear I apologize because I’m not a romantic — but it has solidified why I fell in love with him. It brought us closer together, and it made me realize wow, we chose each other, and this is a great choice.”

Eve was a host on the daytime show The Talk but recently left the program. She learned it is ok to take a break.

“I think also I realized that stopping is okay. I hold onto that, and I hope that other people hold onto that too,” she said. “I think we all just got used to being crazy-busy all the time. Just take some time for yourself, an hour a day, it could be a week if you’re lucky enough, but take care of yourself and your mind.”

