‘SNL’ gets ratings boost thanks to ‘Bridgerton’ star Regé-Jean Page

Page was featured in almost every SNL sketch, making plenty of nods to his 'Bridgerton' character, the Duke.

SNL was on fire this weekend, thanks to Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page. According to NBC, the episode starring the ‘Duke of Hastings’ saw a huge ratings boost for the sketch comedy show.

Saturday Night Live has been experiencing great ratings lately thanks to its run of Black hosts. The post-election episode hosted by Dave Chappelle brought in the show’s highest ratings in three years, and hosts like Issa Rae and Regina King, have captured plenty of viewers during its late-night airings. Now it seems Bridgerton‘s breakout actor helped bump up SNL’s ratings even higher.

Regé-Jean Page arrives at the premiere Of Universal Pictures’ “Mortal Engines” at Regency Village Theatre on Dec. 5, 2018. (Photo by Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images)

According to Deadline, Page’s episode, “drew a 4.2 rating household Live+Same Day rating in the 44 metered local markets and a 2.0 adults 18-49 rating in the 25 markets with local people meters.”

The episode also marked the first time in the show’s history that it, “remains #1 among all comedies on broadcast.”

After a breakout series that began airing just two months ago, Page is one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood, which SNL hilariously spoofed.

In Page’s cheeky opening monologue, players Aidy Bryant, Ego Nwodim and Chloe Fineman seemingly gush over his charming good looks. Nwodim says in the sketch, “I am your liaison, the host has one every week and that’s normal and I am to be yours,” while bowing before him.

In a fun exchange, Page assures Nwodim he is “nothing like his character the Duke,” before casting smoldering looks to the camera while a saxophone solo plays in the background.

Page was featured in almost every sketch, including a Digital Short featuring Nwodim. In the video, Nwodim raps in a music video about how she’s gone, “a little bit loco,” while hallucinating and imagining Page in a club. In a fun reveal, Nwodim is really just in her room, still quarantining.

Check out the sketch below:

