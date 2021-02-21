‘Bridgerton’ star Regé-Jean Page hosts ‘SNL’ and Twitter swoons

People in the audience were squealing and screaming throughout Page's playfully sexy opening monologue

In his first hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, Regé-Jean Page did not disappoint. The breakout star of Netflix’s hit show, “Bridgerton,” had the members of the audience squealing and screaming throughout his playfully sexy opening monologue.

I haven’t heard a louder Saturday Night Live audience. They’re vocalizing the entire country’s feelings about Rege-Jean Page. #snl pic.twitter.com/EX6lKofeUA — Maggie Gilroy (@MaggieGilroy) February 21, 2021

“People associate me with being this smoldering, sensual smoke show,” the British-Zimbabwean actor said in the monologue, which was frequently interrupted by the passionate cheers of devoted fans. “But I assure you, I’m just a regular guy… Sure… a regular guy who knows how to expertly seduce the camera,” he said in a sensual tone, followed by a wink.

SNL performers Aidy Bryant and Ego Nwodim seemed genuinely enamored by Page, prompting him to remind them that he was nothing like the brooding, beautiful duke he plays on TV. “I’m actually quite shy,” he said, just before striking another smoldering pose as the SNL band cranked up the sexy music.

Bryant and Nwodim rattled off their favorite scenes from the hit series, citing segments which featured Page in various stages of undress. And, once again, the audience expressed their extreme appreciation for his commitment to the role.

Regé-Jean Page, the gift that keeps on giving 🤤 #snl pic.twitter.com/lT3TffgYsJ — Nina is tired (@FELTONFEELZ) February 21, 2021

Insisting that he was just an ordinary man who enjoys singing “silly little songs,” Page launched into a silky-smooth rendition of “Unchained Melody,” further inflaming the hearts of devoted fans.

“I’m happy to play the duke: I’ve been around for awhile, though,” Page said after the song. “I was in Roots, I’ve played high-flying lawyers. Yet somehow people just want me to be this guy who says, ‘I burn for you.'”

The moment Rege-Jean Page started singing during his SNL monologue. pic.twitter.com/Tb0K7eNNsL — Romina J (@filinadiangirl) February 21, 2021

And the love for Page didn’t dissipate after that smoldering monologue. It didn’t go unnoticed that the SNL writing staff gave him multiple opportunities to show off his range beyond being the handsomest guy in the room. In fact, the obligatory Bridgerton sketch was saved for the end of the show.

not me waking up at 7 am just to watch snl with regé-jean page THE THIRST IS REAL pic.twitter.com/0d5MJyvdAm — aya (@jundaesmom) February 21, 2021

But whether he was singing sea shanties, wearing a face shield or discussing Taylor Swift, Page had the audience in the palm of his hand.

