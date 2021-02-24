Daniel Kaluuya reveals he wasn’t invited to world premiere of ‘Get Out’

The 'Judas and the Black Messiah' actor also opened up about 'Black Panther 2'

In a recent interview, Daniel Kaluuya reveals he wasn’t invited to the world premiere of Get Out at the Sundance Film Festival.

Kaluuya is busy promoting his acclaimed new film, Judas and the Black Messiah. Already receiving major awards buzz, the star has been on multiple shows to discuss his new role and break down what the film means to him. On a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, however, the famed TV host had a question about another notable film role of Kaluuya’s in Get Out.

Daniel Kaluuya of ‘Widows” attends The IMDb Studio the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

In the interview, Graham Norton asks Kaluuya, “Is it true that you…why did this happen that you didn’t go to the premiere, you weren’t invited to the premiere?”

Kaluuya then explains to the host, “They didn’t invite me. On the Sundance world premiere, I was in Atlanta because I was shooting ‘[Black] Panther.’ I was chilling, I cleared my schedule. I was like, ‘I really wanna do it.’ And then I just didn’t get the invite, man. I wasn’t invited. So I was just in my bed — someone texted me, ‘it’s done really well,’ and I’m like, ‘alright, that’s cool.'”

Kaluuya then cheekily tells Norton, “That’s the industry, Graham.”

Norton tells the actor, “Somebody f–ed up!” and also went on to tell Kaluuya, “I would send a stern, left-handed note.”

Kaluuya then concluded the statement by saying, “Nah, nah, you don’t want to be in a place where you don’t feel wanted, you feel me?”

Norton also asks Kaluuya about the progress of Black Panther 2. When the host presses the actor on whether the film will be shooting soon, he avoids directly answering Norton and simply says, “That’s what the streets are saying, Graham!”

Get Out was a breakout film for Kaluuya, who famously received an Academy Award nomination for his performance as Chris Washington.

