Kyrie Irving revisits push for Kobe Bryant to replace NBA logo: ‘It’s gotta happen’

Irving took to Instagram with a rendering of Bryant as the NBA logo

Kyrie Irving is revisiting his push for the late Kobe Bryant to replace the NBA logo, writing, “It’s gotta happen.”

It’s been over a year since the tragic passing of NBA legend Bryant. From a tribute in the Lakers’ championship ring to the retiring of his Number (24), the community has spent time honoring his legacy and impact in the game of basketball. Irving of the Brooklyn Nets, however, wants a bigger tribute for the late legend in the NBA.

Cyclist ride past a mural painted in tribute to Kobe Bryant after his death one year ago on January 26, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Irving took to Instagram on Wednesday with a rendering of Bryant in the NBA logo. The current logo is a silhouette of Jerry West, but Irving believes it’s time to replace him with Bryant. He wrote on Instagram, “Gotta Happen, idc what anyone says. BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE.”

Irving references the contributions Black players have made to the league, pointing to West, who while an NBA legend, was a white player.

A petition to change the logo has gained a lot of steam on the internet with over 3 million signatures. The late player’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, is also supporting Irving’s request for the logo change. Bryant commented on the Instagram post, writing, “love this.”

West has spoken up in the past about not wanting to be the official logo for the league anymore. On ESPN in 2017, West said, “I wish that it had never gotten out that I’m the logo…I really do. I’ve said it more than once, and it’s flattering if that’s me — and I know it is me — but it is flattering. But to me, I played in a time when they first started to try to market the league.”

He continued to explain, “Again, it’s flattering. But if I were the NBA, I would be embarrassed about it. I really would.”

