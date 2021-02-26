Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash for mocking congresswoman with trans daughter

Greene mocked Illinois Rep. Marie Newman following the House debate over the LGBTQ-rights-extending Equality Act.

Loading the player...

Controversial Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked a colleague who has a transgender daughter following the House debate over the Equality Act, which would extend federal civil rights protections for LGBTQ people.

Greene attempted to block the bill on the floor with a motion to adjourn. She later tweeted that she did so “to give every Member of Congress time to rethink destroying #WomensRights and #WomensSports and #ReligiousFreedom before voting for the #EqualityAct!”

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

In response, Illinois Rep. Marie Newman hung a transgender pride flag next to her door, both to celebrate the bill and show support of her transgender daughter.

Newman tweeted: “Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is ‘disgusting, immoral, and evil.’

Read More: Biden, Harris to address Black America in virtual Black History Month Celebration

“Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag,” she wrote, attaching a short video, “so she can look at it every time she opens her door.”

Greene then posted a sign next to her door which reads: “There are TWO genders: Male & Female. ‘Trust the Science!'”

“Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called ‘Equality’ Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms,” she tweeted. “Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door.”

The backlash to the stunt was swift.

Read More: McConnell would ‘absolutely’ support Trump in 2024 despite critiques over Capitol riot

Congressional candidate Jamaal Bowman of New York tweeted: “Marjorie Taylor Greene lacks compassion. She lacks humanity. She lacks respect for colleagues. She lacks the baseline competencies necessary to legislate. Her office is a waste of taxpayer $. She has no committee assignments. All she has is hate and attention-seeking bigotry.”

His post was liked nearly 80,000 times.

Read More: Barack, Michelle Obama to appear in YouTube Original’s ‘Black Renaissance’

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano called Greene “evil personified.”

Newman also posted another tweet, saying: “For every step of progress we take in the fight for equality, there are hateful folks like Marjorie Taylor Greene doing everything in their power to drag us backward. But despite the efforts of ppl like her, love always has the last word. Onwards.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

