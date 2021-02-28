AOC says Cuomo must be investigated after harassment allegations

AOC said the detailed accounts of sexual harassment were 'painful to read'

Loading the player...

On Friday congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) called for an independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo brought by his former staffers.

AOC made the comments on Twitter, naming the two women who have come forward with stories of alleged harassment by Cuomo.

“Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett’s detailed accounts of sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo are extremely serious and painful to read,” AOC wrote. “There must be an independent investigation – not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General.”

Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett’s detailed accounts of sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo are extremely serious and painful to read.



There must be an independent investigation – not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2021

Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to Cuomo, on Wednesday published an essay detailing alleged sexual harassment she endured while working for the governor, including unwanted kissing and touching, according to Yahoo News.

Boylan wrote in the essay that Cuomo “created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected.”

Read More: Former Cuomo staffer pens detailed account of alleged sexual harassment

She recounted a flight she shared with the governor from an event in October 2017 in which Cuomo allegedly said, “Let’s play strip poker.” On another occasion, Boylan says the pair met one-on-one for a briefing when Cuomo allegedly kissed her.

“We were in his New York City office on Third Avenue,” she wrote. “As I got up to leave and walk toward an open door, he stepped in front of me and kissed me on the lips. I was in shock, but I kept walking.”

I don’t want a statement from Andrew Cuomo that apologizes for his behavior.



I want a statement from him letting New Yorkers know he is resigning. — Camryn Kinsey (@camrynbaylee) March 1, 2021

Boylan later resigned on September 26, 2018.

The New York Times published a detailed account of Cuomo’s sexual misconduct which was directed at his second accuser, Bennett. The report ignited a spate of criticism from Democrats aimed at Cuomo.

Read More: 2nd ex-staffer accuses Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, triggering resignation call

While some Democrats have called for the investigation to be conducted independently, others have called for Cuomo to resign.

Meanwhile, New York attorney general Letitia James is reportedly reviewing a letter from state Republicans who have also called for an investigation into the allegations against the governor, according to Fox News.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

