Daniel Kaluuya won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, but his big moment was overshadowed by technical difficulties that made an already awkward night even worse.

The audio malfunctioned as he attempted to accept his award and just as Laura Dern was explaining the issue and congratulating Kaluuya on his win, his audio finally kicked on.

“You did me dirty, you did me dirty, you did me dirty,” Kaluuya quipped once the audio came in. “Am I on?”

Daniel Kaluuya wins the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/hrZDCk3uwR — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

The film was directed and produced by Shaka King who Kaluyya called his “leader and general” once the technical difficulties that plagued the first part of his speech finally ceased.

“I gave everything. Like the great Nipsey Hussle says, ‘We’re here to give until we’re empty’ and I gave everything,” he said, quoting the late rapper.

The British actor also paid tribute to Chairman Fred Hampton. “I thank him for his love, and his compassion and how much he poured into the Black community … He didn’t compromise on that.”

Fred Hampton (Photo: AP)

Kaluuya also took time to reflect on how important the film that was executive produced by Ryan Coogler and based on a story written by The Lucas Brothers is to the industry.

“It’s so hard for films like this to be made,” said the actor. “You have to tip your hat to Ryan Coogler. It made a billion when he pitched this. So many people tried to make this movie. Antoine Fuqua tried to make it. The fact that the mainstream people are arriving to this; the audience is everything.”

The technical difficulties are understandable given the virtual format of this year’s ceremony, but given the ongoing #TimesUpGlobes movement in response to the HFPA admitting it has no Black members made the glitch feel especially bad.

