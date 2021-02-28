Louis Nix, Notre Dame football star, found dead at 29

The Jacksonville Sheriff's office said Nix was last seen leaving his father's home on Wednesday

Loading the player...

Former NFL player and Notre Dame star Louis Nix was found dead on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida after being reported missing last week. He was 29-years-old. The cause of death has not been announced.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 24: Former Notre Dame defensive lineman Louis Nix takes part in position drills during the 2014 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 24, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

According to ESPN, Nix’s family reported the athlete missing on Wednesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office also said he was last seen leaving his father’s home around 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

On Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Nix was found, but didn’t mention his condition.

**UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has located Louis Nix. Thank you to all who shared his photo and information.** pic.twitter.com/bhyz9W56Um — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 28, 2021

Read More: D’Angelo ‘Verzuz’ show features H.E.R., Method Man among special guests

Brian Kelly, head football coach at Notre Dame, shared a video tribute and tweeted, “Louis Nix, ‘Irish Chocolate,’ we carry these memories until we see you again.” Kelly initially issued a tweet on Saturday asking for public help to locate Nix upon hearing the news.

Louis Nix, “Irish Chocolate,” we carry these memories until we see you again 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ndTZ9DeaQP — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) February 28, 2021

Nix, a defensive tackled, played for three seasons at Notre Dame before be was drafted in 2014 by the Houston Texans. He never played due to a series of knee injuries. He went on to play four games for the New York Giants in 2015, according to ESPN.

In December, Nix was injured during a shooting at an airport gas station after he was robbed while filing his car’s tires. He spent 10 days in the hospital. Nix tweeted to his followers, “Thank you all for the positive energy and prayers.”

Read More: Virginia lawmakers vote to legalize marijuana in 2024

We are saddened by the loss of one of our own, Louis Nix III. We send our deepest condolences and love to his family, friends and football brotherhood.



Forever in our hearts, Big Lou. ☘️https://t.co/0BASrBU77z pic.twitter.com/NVKQZeOW1t — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) February 28, 2021

Supporters took to Twitter to send their condolences to the family including Notre Dame Football who tweeted, “We are saddened by the loss of one of our own, Louis Nix III. We send our deepest condolences and love to his family, friends and football brotherhood. Forever in our hearts, Big Lou.”

Tragedy for sure, Louis Nix had an aura that was rare. Blessings to mans family pic.twitter.com/PDZJ12RQ7m — Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) February 28, 2021

Tajh Boyd tweeted a video of Nix with the caption, “Tragedy for sure, Louis Nix had an aura that was rare. Blessings to mans family.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

