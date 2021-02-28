Rep. Gosar criticizes ‘white racism’ after speaking at event whose organizer called for white supremacy

'This is the era of America first, not some reincarnation of neocon control,' Gosar said

Rep. Paul A. Gosaer (R-Arizona) said during a panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday that he opposes “white racism,” hours after speaking at Friday’s America First Political Action Conference.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) speaks during a panel discussion about the Devaluing of American Citizenship during the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Friday’s conference was organized by 22-year-old Nick Fuentes, who rallied with fellow rioters on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, according to The Washington Post.

“I want to tell you, I denounce when we talk about white racism. That’s not appropriate,” Gosar said and CPAC.

During Friday’s event, Fuentes scolded pro-Trump Republicans for betraying the former president’s agenda and said the “White demographic core” is in need of better protection by the country. While speaking on Saturday at the CPAC panel, Gosar distanced himself from Fuentes’s remarks.

"I denounce, when we talk about white racism. That's not appropriate" — Paul Gosar, hours after speaking at a white nationalist event https://t.co/Z9sTN23kK6 February 27, 2021

“There’s no room for violence,” Gosar said in response. During his speech, Gosar spoke about social media censorship and about politicians who don’t prioritize the needs of the country first.

“I suggest that senators and members of Congress that fail to put America first should be held accountable at the ballot box. This is the era of America first, not some reincarnation of neocon control,” Gosar said.

Rep. Paul Gosar spoke tonight at AFPAC, an event run by white nationalists. Right after Gosar, organizer Nick Fuentes said "white people are done being bullied," and praised the Capitol riot as "awesome." — Will Sommer (@willsommer) February 27, 2021

People took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Gosar’s comments including politics reporter Will Sommer who tweeted, “Rep. Paul Gosar spoke tonight at AFPAC, an event run by white nationalists. Right after Gosar, organizer Nick Fuentes said “white people are done being bullied,’ and praised the Capitol riot as ‘awesome.'”

Dear Representative @DrPaulGosar: Did you claim a health or pandemic safety reason for not being in DC for the COVID relief bill vote in order to speak at a conference with ties to white nationalism? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/NYs5RhLrnq February 27, 2021

California Rep. Ted Lieu tweeted, “Dear Representative @DrPaulGosar: Did you claim a health or pandemic safety reason for not being in DC for the COVID relief bill vote in order to speak at a conference with ties to white nationalism? Asking for a friend.”

