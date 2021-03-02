‘Degrassi’ star Jahmil French dies at 29: report

French's co-stars on Degrassi and friends shared their condolences on social media

Degrassi star Jahmil French has reportedly died at the age of 29.

French’s co-stars and friends shared on social media that he died on Monday, People reported. A cause of death has not been given on the actor who starred as Dave Turner on Degrassi: The Next Generation from 2009 -2013.

Jahmil French visits Build to discuss the series “Soundtrack” at Build Studio on December 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Joshua Safran, a screenwriter and producer, previously worked with French on the Netflix series Soundtrack. Safran confirmed French’s passing as speculation spread on social media.

“I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday,” Safran wrote. “Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we’re all just processing this devastating news.”

French’s last Instagram post was on January 18, in which he shared a picture of himself smiling.

Christina Milian, who also starred in Soundtrack, honored her former co-star under the post. The singer and actress wrote, “You will be missed. 😢 Rest peacefully King.”

Annie Clark starred alongside French on Degrassi and paid tribute to him and wrote of being heartbroken over his passing.

“I’ll never forget the day I met him. Jahmil was so full of energy and absolute joy to be around. The video on the last slide is how I always think of him. He was such a special person and I’m so grateful for the memories we made. I still can’t believe it. Gone way too soon. He will be so missed by us all,” she posted.

Jessica Tyler, another Degrassi alum, spoke of how she, French and the other cast members bonded while starring on the series.

“I, along with my castmates, had the pleasure of working with Jahmil for several years,” she wrote. “And though it was work, it never felt that way. We grew up together, all of us. There are so many memories to look back on.”

“Though not all of us have kept in close contact since Degrassi ended — and not for any reason other than the simple fact that time and life go on – at the end of the day, we are a family,” Tyler continued. “Always have been, always will be. We are bound together, forever, by the unique experience we call, Degrassi. A place that many of us would call home to this day.”

Tyler ended her post by extended her deepest condolences to French’s loved ones.

“You are so loved Jahmil,” the actress concluded. “My heart goes out to you and your family. Rest in Peace. Your kindness and bright light will not be forgotten. Much love to you, my friend.”

French’s role on Degrassi earned him a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Performance in a Children’s or Youth Program or Series. He later earned a Best Supporting Actor at the Canadian Screen Awards for his work as Anthony ‘A-Mac’ Macdonald on Boost.

