Michelle Obama: Barack and I ‘can’t get a word in’ with Sasha, Malia

The former First Lady shared how she and her husband handle communicating with their young-adult daughters.

During a recent interview on Good Morning America with host Robin Roberts, former First Lady Michelle Obama opened up about how she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, have open communications with their two young-adult daughters.

“I always have wanted them to start practicing the power of their voices very early on,” Mrs. Obama shared of Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22. “If you sit around the dinner table, me and Barack, we can’t get a word in edgewise and we like it like that. We want to hear their thoughts and their opinions. That’s where it begins.”

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of their official portraits during a ceremony at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. The portraits were commissioned by the Gallery, for Kehinde Wiley to create President Obama’s portrait, and Amy Sherald that of Michelle Obama. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The best-selling author also shared her feelings going into the inauguration of President Joe Biden. theGrio reported Mrs. Obama became a trending topic after the event for her chic burgundy suit and flowing, bouncy curls. The stylist behind the hairdo was overbooked with appointments after images of the former First Lady circulated social media.

“It was a glorious day. The sun was shining. The mood was wonderful, but it was also mixed. I think everyone was concerned about more riots,” she remembered. “We were sure that things were under control. When you see fellow American’s storming the Capitol, that sits with you. That reality was with us on the stage. “

She continued, “but to watch our friend Joe Biden, and Jill [Biden], stand there with their beautiful family, to see Kamala [Harris] and her family, standing there brave and bold knowing that they were taking on a massive amount of responsibility to get this country back on track.”

Mrs. Obama also shared how she hopes there will be a new America on the horizon.

“It feels different. What gives me, even more, hope is what happened at the polls in November. We’ve got to march, we’ve got to protest and we have to vote. We have to be educated. We have to be informed. Young people are starting to put those pieces together and understand it’s not either-or, its’s all of it.”

Malia and Sasha are included in the group of aforementioned young people who are taking action. theGrio reported that the Obama sisters joined in on Black Lives Matter protests during the summer of 2020 as the country experienced a new wave in calls for social justice and against police brutality. theGrio reported the former president confirmed their attendance.

“They had a very clear sense of what was right and what was wrong and [of] their own agency and the power of their voice and the need to participate,” Obama said according to the report. “Malia and Sasha found their own ways to get involved with the demonstrations and activism that you saw with young people this summer, without any prompting from Michelle and myself, on their own initiative.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: (AFP OUT) Malia Obama (L) and Sasha Obama look on durinng a ceremony presenting the Medal of Freedom to Vice-President Joe Biden at the State Dining room of the White House on January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

Malia Obama has also kept busy initiating her career. According to theGrio multi-hyphenate Donald Glover signed a deal with Amazon and enlisted the eldest Obama daughter for the ride. He will create and executive producing multiple projects for Amazon Prime Video and she has been staffed as a writer.

Obama, currently a student at Harvard University, has already dipped her toe in the TV and film industry for quite some time. In 2015, she interned for the popular HBO series, Girls. Back in 2017, the creator of Girls, Lena Dunham, had nothing but glowing things to say about former President Obama’s eldest daughter.

“She’s an angel…she was interested and she was interning at HBO and they thought, you know, what if she comes a couple days a week to the set of ‘Girls.’ She loved the show. Obviously, we weren’t making her go get our coffee, but she wanted to do all the jobs, that was the cool thing. She was totally enthusiastic,” she revealed in 2017.

This article contains additional reporting by theGrio’s Jared Alexander.

