Donald Glover signs Amazon deal, Malia Obama to be on writing staff

Obama will reportedly work on 'Hive', a series based on a 'Beyoncé-like figure'

Loading the player...

It looks like Donald Glover is heading to Amazon, and he is bringing Malia Obama with him as a staff writer.

Glover has found success in multiple lanes in the entertainment industry. From his music as Childish Gambino to his acclaimed FX series Atlanta and voice work in Disney’s The Lion King, the multi-hyphenate creator is nonstop. Now, it seems Glover just signed a multiple-year, eight-figure overall deal with Amazon.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Read More: Donald Glover to star in remake of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ with Phoebe Waller-Bridge

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal will see Glover creating and executive producing projects for Amazon Prime Video, with the streamer becoming the main home for Glover’s curated content. Hive, a new series reportedly already in development from his deal, is “rumored to revolve around a Beyoncé-like figure.”

From the mind of Janine Nabers (Watchmen), the project has reportedly already begun staffing their writer’s room, with sources highlighting one notable name: Malia Obama.

Obama, currently a student at Harvard University, has already dipped her toe in the TV and film industry for quite some time. In 2015, she interned for the popular HBO series, Girls. Back in 2017, the creator of Girls, Lena Dunham, had nothing but glowing things to say about former President Barack Obama’s eldest daughter.

Malia Obama attends a State Dinner at the White House March 10, 2016 in Washington, D.C. Hosted by President and First Lady Obama, the dinner is in honor of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and First Lady Sophie Gregoire Trudeau of Canada. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

“She’s an angel…she was interested and she was interning at HBO and they thought, you know, what if she comes a couple days a week to the set of ‘Girls.’ She loved the show. Obviously, we weren’t making her go get our coffee, but she wanted to do all the jobs, that was the cool thing. She was totally enthusiastic,” she revealed in 2017.

The news of Glover’s deal comes days after the announcement of his starring role in the remake of Mr. and Mrs. Smith opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge, also for Amazon Prime Video.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

