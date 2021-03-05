LeBron James to partner with Nike, FAMU for sports program uniforms

Starting July 1, the school's student-athletes and legendary band, The Marching 100, will be outfitted in James-branded Nike gear.

Florida A&M University has gained a duo of exciting new partners in sportswear: Sneaker giant Nike and NBA superstar LeBron James.

The partnership will make Nike’s James-branded gear the official athletic footwear, apparel and equipment provider for the 14 teams of the FAMU Rattlers, effective this summer, as of July 1.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James smiles as he warms up before a recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“FAMU is an elite institution with a rich tradition of firsts, and our student-athletes deserve an experience that is second-to-none,” said Kortne Gosha, FAMU vice president and director of athletics.

“My executive team and I are focused on setting a new standard. Our top priority is to align with the best quality and most innovative products, brands and resources,” Gosha continued. “This partnership allowed us to reimagine and challenge the norms of our industry and be the model for leveling the playing field with the most significant investment in the American Jewels known as Historically Black Colleges and Universities by any footwear and apparel company.”

The undisclosed deal will include footwear and apparel from James’ line with the company designed specifically for the university. Student-athletes and the school’s legendary band, The Marching 100, will both be outfitted.

“Nike has long supported Florida A&M Athletics, and I’m committed to lifting up HBCUs, so I was happy I rocked a pair of the PEs in-game and showcased a piece of what’s to come for the men’s and women’s basketball programs,” said James about the shoes the he four-time MVP wore during his March 2 home game, a loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Later that night, he took to Twitter, hinting” “MAJOR S/O @FAMU_1887!!!! Looking forward to what the future holds!”

“Florida A&M has a rich tradition of excellence on the court and field, which not only includes athletic success, but equally important is academics, preparation for future careers and community engagement,” said Sonja Henning, Nike’s VP of League Partnerships for North America.

“Through our continued relationship with Florida A&M Athletics,” she said, “we’ll have the opportunity to partner with some of the country’s preeminent student-athletes and the next generation of leaders.”

