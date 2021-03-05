Lyric Chanel, 13, supported by Beyoncé, dies of cancer

Cardi B and Trae The Truth have also supported young Lyric as she documented her journey through Instagram.

Lyric Chanel, a young cancer patient who has gained the attention of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and other celebrities, has lost her battle with the deadly disease at age 13.

ABC 13 reported Lyric fought against brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma for two years. In November of 2020, Lyric had surgery in the Texas Medical Center to remove a tumor, but unfortunately, the tumor grew back and spread to various parts of her brain within two months. Doctors informed the family that there was not much else they could do to save Lyric’s life.

Screenshot via Instagram

Lyric and her family documented her journey through Instagram where her platform grew as a source of inspiration. Her page @Yhung.Chanel earned over 500k followers offering support and joy in her comment section. The update about her health situation was shared on Wednesday.

“Just got news from Dr that Lyric is Dying and only have days to live…. These are the hardest words to have to hear,” the Instagram caption stated.

Houston rapper Trae The Truth learned of Lyric’s story and immediately joined in to help. The rapper and Lyric grew to share a bond, as he often referred to her as his “niece,” despite no genetic relation. He shared a post on Instagram for Lyric after learning of the heartbreaking news.

“I Got Tha Call U Needed Me & I jumped on the First Flight Out….. Promised I would Make It To U and I Did…. I Dont Care What the Doctors Said, God Has The Last Say So… Until Then Just Know Yo Unc Fightin Side By Side Wit You…. Love You.” the Texas rapper wrote on Instagram after he learned of the news she had been given days to live. “I Appreciate Everyone Prayin to uplift Her .. She Still Fightin Strong.”

As Lyric documented her experience with cancer, she also expressed her joy. Through her Instagram account, she became known as a super Beyoncé fan and often uploaded videos singing along the words to her favorite songs. Queen Bey herself saw Lyric and reached out with heartfelt messages and gifts on multiple occurrences.

theGrio reported in September 2020, Lyric received a floral arrangement from the “Crazy In Love” performer as a surprise in a heartfelt viral video. The bouquet included white roses, orchids, and a special message signed by Beyoncé.

“Honey, Honey I can see the stars all the way from here, I can feel the sun whenever you’re near. I was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me. I can’t wait to meet you one day and I’m so happy you’re home safely. You are a survivor. God bless, B,” the card read.

Image via Instagram

In October, Lyric was gifted a coveted Ivy Park box from Beyoncé containing merchandise from the fall release. theGrio reported she received the full line of clothing, shoes, and accessories.

“Thank you so much @beyonce this couldn’t have come at a better time,” she wrote in the caption to one of the videos highligting her new gear according to the report.. “[I] just got back from the getting Chemo and look at the surprise that was waiting. I love you so much”

Lyric was also a fan of Bronx rapper Cardi B who reached out in December to offer kind words. According to Atlanta Black Star, the “Bodak Yellow” artist shared Lyric’s story on her Instagram platform.

“I’ve been flying and I’m checking some DMs a couple people have already sent me this DM about this girl, a very strong girl named lyric,” Cardi said in her Instagram story according to the report. “She’s from Houston and she has cancer and she had about four times brain surgery.”

She continued, “I have a big smile on my face to see how funny you are, how pretty you are, how you put your outfits together, how you do your nails while you’re fighting [cancer],” she shared. “I be thinking I be havin’ it tough and other people probably think that they having it tough. […] It definitely motivates me to whatever I’m going through and I hope that people look at your page and get motivated.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced by the family at this time. A tribute video was shared to her Instagram page.

