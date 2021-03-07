Former editor of ‘The Source’ drags Citibank for refusing to release his money

'Threatening to call the cops on a Black man in this country is you declaring your willingness to see him killed,' Selwyn Seyfu Hinds tweeted

Screenwriter and former editor-in-chief of The Source, Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, has called out Citibank on Twitter after being racially profiled at one of their local branches in Los Angeles. The bank allegedly threatened to call the police on Hinds.

“Completely disgusted at @Citibank. You’ve had my business for years but apparently a Black man can’t walk into a branch and withdraw large sums of his own money without drama and threats to call the police. Absolutely sick of this sh–. #America,” he tweeted on Friday.

In the series of tweets, Hinds expressed his anger about the experience which he said brought him to tears, saying, “So angry at this sh– I’m literally in tears on a street corner. I kill myself [for] everything I earn. And these f—— people just reduce you to.. Man.”

He continued, “Threatening to call the cops on a Black man in this country is you declaring your willingness to see him killed. Because I want to withdraw my own money? Just done. F—— hate this place.”

A Citibank representative who identified themselves as “Brian” on Twitter, responded, “Good evening, Selwyn. Thanks for reaching out and I sincerely regret the experience you had with us. We would be glad to submit this for review at our branch. May I know which location you visited?”

Hinds mentioned the location of the branch, and said that he intended to withdraw his money and have his lawyers contact the bank.

“The branch in question: 324 E. 1st Street. Los Angeles. Refused to give me my money after verifying my identity, then threatened to call the cops on me. I’m withdrawing all of my money from your bank and next week my lawyers will come knocking.”

Hinds recently made news after signing a deal with CAA. He currently has multiple films in development including Prince of Cats and 1000 Miles. He is the showrunner of the upcoming Hulu series Washington Black starring actor Sterling K. Brown and previously worked as a writer and producer on Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone.

Thank you so much Monica. For now the outpouring of support is more than enough. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Selwyn Seyfu Hinds (@selwynhinds) March 6, 2021

People on Twitter voice their outrage and support for Hinds including producer Monica Beletsky who tweeted, “This is appalling @Citi! We love you @selwynhinds! Citi, I’m also soon to be [a] former client. SH: Anything we can do?”

That is abhorrent behavior. Don’t let them sweep this under the rug, because if this is happening to you, it’s happening to someone else. I’m sorry, man. — Grant Johnson (@Grantificus) March 6, 2021

Voice actor Grant Johnson encouraged Hinds to hold Citibank accountable, tweeting, “This is abhorrent behavior. Don’t let them sweep this under the rug because if this is happening to you, it’s happening to someone else. I’m sorry, man.”

I feel this so deeply. The anger, the tears, the disgust… Know that we are all here to help you carry this. These should not be the conditions of our lives. — Paula Puryear (@ThePaulaPuryear) March 6, 2021

Paula Puryear said, “I feel this so deeply. The anger, the years, the disgust…Know that we are all here to help you carry this. These should not be the conditions of our lives.”

