Dr. Arabia Mollett‪e: ‘Always be yourself and never code switch’

Mollette didn’t let her traumatic upbringing stop her from not only taking steps to heal herself but to heal others

Our Black Women Amplified series highlights the accomplishments of ten Black women who are creating their own history with their unique contributions to the world whether it be through media, arts, science, or politics. We salute their accomplishments and are inspired by their example. Below is more on ER doctor Arabia Mollette.

Dr. Arabia Mollette is proof that your past does not have to define your future.

The emergency room physician didn’t let her traumatic upbringing stop her from not only taking steps to heal herself but to heal others. A product of the foster care system, Mollette has dedicated herself to practicing medicine and educating the public on health and wellness.

Dr. Arabia Mollette Image:Facebook

“I’m creating herstory by providing adequate health care to marginalized communities as well as addressing healthcare inequities in racism and bias in medicine,” Mollette told theGrio.

Mollette’s dedication to underserved communities is fueled by her own life. A native of the South Bronx, the doctor was exposed to dysfunction from mental health issues to domestic violence. She witnessed her mother attempt suicide and as a young mother herself, experienced her infant son being killed at the hands of his father.

“At one point in my life—at several points in my life, my own tragic experiences had held me back,” said Mollette during a conversation with Sheen Magazine.

“It took years of counseling, years of making mistakes, repeating the same mistakes, failing over and over again, acknowledging my own mistakes, acknowledging that I need the help, acknowledging that I do have a problem, that I have anger, acknowledging that my past is going to be with me wherever I go if I don’t address it…”

While still healing, Mollette earned a scholarship to attend the Latin America School of Medicine in Havana, Cuba. When she isn’t an emergency medicine physician she is discussing health and wellness on her podcast, The Visit with Dr. Arabia Mollett‪e, tackling topics from sexual health to racial bias in the medical field to mental health.

When asked by theGrio what advice she has for women, she kept it simple.

“Always be yourself and never code switch.”

