Breonna Taylor’s mother on anniversary of her death: ‘Nobody has been held accountable’

Tamika Palmer opened up about her daughter's violent death in a recent interview with NBC News

As the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death approaches, her mother, Tamika Palmer, opened up during a new interview on NBC News with Blayne Alexander.

A clip of the interview featured Palmer expressing gratitude for the global support; however, still demanding change and action. She expressed the feeling that despite a national movement, there has been no real accountability for the shooting death of her 26-year-old daughter at the hands of Louisville police during a mishandled raid.

“I don’t know the difference in the days anymore,” she remarked. “Nobody has been held accountable, and that’s the problem.”

The police responsible were never arrested nor charged in her violent death.

LOUISVILLE, KY – SEPTEMBER 21: Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor, poses for a portrait in front of a mural of her daughter at Jefferson Square park on September 21, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Taylor’s death sparked protests worldwide, calling for justice. Her mother shared how the support has been helpful during the past year and that she is “eternally grateful.”

“So many people who never even met her, but they learned of her. They came to stand for her. What happened to her wasn’t right. I could never say thank you enough,” she said.

“Just to know who Breonna was, she didn’t deserve that. And so, I’ve always felt like I’ve had one job. It was to protect my kids. And so — how do you not continue to fight?”

Louisville police and officials have prepared to endure possible protests and unrest on the first-anniversary date.

According to WLKY, the city expects activity downtown at Jefferson Square Park, which became a location where protesters met during the uprisings in the spring and summer of 2020.

Mayor Greg Fischer‘s office informed the outlet that they will create a walking plaza by blocking vehicle traffic and parking on multiple streets and blocks. Police will work with residents and business owners to ensure necessary access.

“When people come to see this park, where the local 2020 demonstrations were centered – prompting public safety reforms and a movement toward greater racial equity – we want them to come to a beautiful, safe, and inviting space,” the mayor said.

He continues, “And given its historic role as a site to remember first responders who died in the line of duty, we have a real opportunity to create a space for unity, for broader understanding and compassion. That’s something we will only achieve by working together, and I am confident our city will rise to this moment.”

LMPD Chief Erika Shields wants to create a space for people to gather peacefully and lawfully, the outlet reported.

LOUISVILLE, KY – OCTOBER 2: A crowd of protesters gather near the Breonna Taylor memorial in Jefferson Square Park on October 2, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Although police were not charged in the incident, Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker was. As the police used force to enter the apartment, Walker feared a home invasion and allegedly fired back.

theGrio reported after nearly a year, a judge in Kentucky has signed an order permanently closing a criminal case against Walker.

A motion from Walker’s attorney asking for the permanent dismissal said Walker “acted in self-defense and that he did not know that police were on the other side of the door.”

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, the officer who was shot, recovered from the leg wound and remains on the Louisville police department. Two other officers who fired shots at Taylor’s apartment have been dismissed from the department.

More of the interview with Alexander and Palmer will be aired on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT.

This article contains additional reporting from theGrio’s Associated Press.

