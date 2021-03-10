Lexi Underwood to play Malia Obama in Showtime series ‘The First Lady’

The 'Little Fires Everywhere' star joins the highly-anticipated project

Loading the player...

After gracing TV screens as Pearl in Little Fires Everywhere, Lexi Underwood has scored the role of Malia Obama in the Showtime series, The First Lady.

Showtime’s upcoming series, The First Lady, is said to be “set in the East Wing of the White House, where many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies.” With acting legend Viola Davis set to take on the iconic role of former First Lady Michelle Obama, the rest of the cast is rounding out, with Underwood set to star as Obama’s Harvard-bound daughter.

Lexi Underwood attends Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 12, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)

Read More: Breakout star Lexi Underwood on her latest film and the power of Gen Z

Underwood had a breakout role in last year’s Hulu series, Little Fires Everywhere. In it, Underwood portrayed the daughter of Mia Warren, played by another acting heavyweight, Kerry Washington. Actress Jayme Lawson also joins the cast as a young Michelle Obama, as well as Dakota Fanning as Susan Ford, opposite Michelle Pfeiffer‘s Betty Ford. O-T Fagbenle has been cast as President Barack Obama in the series.

Underwood’s new role is something of a dream come true for the young actress. In one of her latest tweets, Underwood shared her excitement for the project with an old video of her telling a moderator who she would love to work with next. Her answer? Yes, the one and only Viola Davis. She said in the video from last year, “My dream scene partner…I would love to work with Viola Davis next! I mean, she’s just so incredible, I would love to be in a project with her.”

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Underwood wrote above the video, “Wow okay manifestation” with some fun emojis.

Wow okay manifestation 🥺✨ https://t.co/4ixjxdDlYA — Lexi Underwood (@LexiCUnderwood) March 10, 2021

Underwood also shared the news on her official Instagram account.

The actress wrote in the post, “Sitting in so much gratitude. @michelleobama you and the entire Obama family are the epitome of excellence and will forever be my First Family. Malia, I am humbled and honored to tell your story.” She also gave a shoutout to her new co-star and her team, writing, “Thank you @violadavis @showtime & my phenomenal team @creativeartistsagency, Untitled Entertainment, & @independentpublicrelations for making my dreams come true ! I can’t believe I get to work with so many incredible humans.”

It seems like Underwood also got the stamp of approval from her Little Fires Everywhere “mom” in the comments. Washington commented on the post and shared her excitement for the actress. She wrote, “THIIIIIIIIIS!!!!!!!!!😍😍😍😍 so proud of you and soooo happy for you!! XOXOXOXOXO.”

Read More: ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ star Lexi Underwood wants to play Aaliyah next

The official synopsis of The First Lady reads, “In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies. This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women, tracing their journeys to Washington through interweaving storylines with an enlightening intimacy, with season one focusing on Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

