Simone Biles enjoys bae-cation with NFL boyfriend in Belize

The Olympic gold medalist and her boo, Jonathan Owens of the Houston Texans soak up some sun

Where are you right now? Probably not in Belize soaking up some sun with a handsome NFL player. Because if you were, you’d be Simone Biles.

The Olympic gymnast and her boyfriend, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens are currently on bae-cation together on the tropical island off the coast of Central America. It’s likely also a birthday trip for Biles, who turns 24 on March 14.

Owens and Taylor are believed to have been dating since at least his birthday last July when they showed up on social media celebrating together. Biles’ ex, gymnast Stacey Ervin was a fixture on her social media account as she was on his for a few years, but the two broke up not long before Biles and Owens got together.

Since then, the couple has have shared cute snaps including in front of a Christmas tree last year in matching pajamas. Biles, a Texas native, is on a training break after the pandemic delayed her chances to defend her Olympic individual all-around championship. Owens, 25, is also on break and seemingly unaffected by the turmoil surrounding his team, currently at odds with its Pro-Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson, who wants to be traded.

But who thinks of these kinds of things while living it up on an island? Biles and Owens aren’t, given their Instagram pics.

And here are a few pics from Jonathan’s page.

Biles has sported few very tiny bathing suits on their trip, but why not? The most decorated gymnast in American history worked hard for those abs.

The only issue these two seem to be having is their height difference, as Biles is 4’8 and Owens is listed at 5’11. It can make posing for pics a little bit of a challenge but it’s one the couple seems to have figured out.

And yes, eventually they’ll both have to get back to work. Owens will be training to get in shape for his fourth year in the NFL, after playing for the Arizona Cardinals, going to the Texans as a practice squad player, and then working his way onto the active roster. He signed to the team in December.

The rescheduled 2021 Olympic Games are set to begin in Tokyo on July 23, going through Aug. 8. It was announced yesterday that overseas spectators will likely not be permitted to attend, but Biles is expected to be there to defend her Olympic golds.

She will be the focus of a Facebook Watch docuseries this summer Simone vs. Herself that will detail her attempt to return to Olympic glory.

