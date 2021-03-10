Trump requests mail ballot for municipal election following 2020 fraud claims

The former president requested a mail ballot in the upcoming election for the third time in his Palm Beach County voter history.

According to a new report, former President Donald Trump has requested to vote by mail-in ballot in the upcoming election in the Palm Beach municipal election.

The Palm Beach Post reported Trump’s ballot had not been recorded as counted as of noon Monday. He had made the request for the mail-in after the deadline for the paperwork to be sent by mail. Under time constraints, the ballot must be picked up. According to the outlet, it is likely that Trump had an associate pick up the ballot as he did in the past.

According to the news outlet at least 140 of the voters in the former president’s precinct have returned their mail ballots to the Supervisor of Elections Office as of noon Monday. Voters are deciding between Candace A. Rojas and Ted Cooney for the Group 1 seat on the town council.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Palm Beach County elections chief Wendy Sartory Link informed the news outlet that as of Friday, her office issued 126,136 mail ballots which accounts for more than one-third of the 349,099 residents who are eligible to vote in the municipal elections. More than 41,000 voters in Palm Beach County had cast their mail ballots ahead of Tuesday’s election. The former president has voted in person only once while registered as a Palm Beach voter,

Although Trump opted to vote by mail, he used the same system to claim voter fraud after he officially lost the 2020 Presidential Election to Joe Biden. Despite having spoken out against the process, according to the report, Trump encouraged it in the state of Florida.

The Palm Beach Post reported in August, Trump shared support for the southern state’s mail-in process on Twitter.

“Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True. Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!” Trump wrote according to the report.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

As Trump returned to a private citizen living in the Palm Beach area, he was not welcomed by all in the community. According to the Post, his attorney argued he would be able to keep his Mar-A-Lago Residence because he could be considered an employee. theGrio reported members of the exclusive club have distanced themselves and quit after Trump’s return to Florida.

During an interview on MSNBC, author of the book Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump’s Presidential Palace, Laurence Leamer shared a detailed status about current events inside the prestigious club. He described members leaving and a general dislike of the twice impeached 45th president among local residents.

According to the Washington Post, in December, neighbors of the property shared they did not want Trump to move in and, in fact, stated it was illegal. A letter issued by a lawyer for the Mar-a-Lago neighbors said that Palm Beach would “avoid an embarrassing situation” by notifying Trump he would not be allowed to live there versus moving in and being forced to leave.

