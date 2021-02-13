Donald Glover to star in remake of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ with Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Glover and Waller-Bridge starred together in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' in 2018

Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are set to star in the remake of Mr. and Mrs. Smith for New Regency and Amazon Prime video, which is due in 2022.

Both Glover and Waller-Bridge are Emmy-award winners. Glover, star, and creator of the hit show Atlanta and Waller-Bridge, star and creator of Fleabag, will also serve as executive producers for the series that is based on the 2005 New Regency film. The 2005 version of Mr. and Mrs. Smith starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and was a massive hit, grossing almost $500 million worldwide, according to Variety.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Glover posted a video to Instagram announcing the project. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke also posted the news of the new show to her Twitter account on Friday.

Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge Team Up for 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' – Variety 💥💥💥 https://t.co/WUJczOs2mH — Jennifer Salke (@JSalke) February 12, 2021

“Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team,” Salke said in a statement. “’Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ is an iconic property, and we can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own. We’re thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency.”

Glover and Waller-Bridge starred as Lando Calrissian and droid L3-37 in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, which displayed their natural chemistry and provided comedic relief to the space adventure. Since their collaboration, Glover and Waller-Bridge have been publicly supportive of each other’s careers.

Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge attend the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by Jaguar Land Rover and American Airlines at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 25, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for BAFTA LA)

In 2019, Glover shared his admiration while presenting Waller-Bridge with the British Artist of the Year honor at the British Academy Britannia Awards.

The new take on Mr. and Mrs. Smith is neither Glover nor Waller-Bridge’s first project with Amazon. Waller-Bridge created and starred in the hit series Fleabag, which collected six Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2019. Glover’s musical film Guava Island is also an Amazon Original.

