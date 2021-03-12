Georgia man found hanging from tree; family wants answers

Stephen Styles' hanging was deemed a suicide, but his close kin thinks there has been a rush to judgment.

A man was found hanging from a tree in Winston, Georgia, and his family is demanding answers from the Douglas County Sheriff’s office.

Stephen Styles’ death has been deemed a suicide, however, his close kin thinks there has been a rush to judgment. Authorities are also investigating reports of vandalism to his car.

Stephen Styles, 43, went missing in February and was found dead hanging from a tree in Winston, Georgia. His family believes there’s something else afoot. (Fox5)

Keaton Styles, the man’s younger brother, said they were close. With both of their parents deceased, the two would often “tell each other we’re all we got,” the surviving sibling told Fox 5.

“He was a good person,” Keaton Styles said of Stephen. “A caring person. He was funny.”

The late 43-year-old man went missing in February, but his family became concerned for his welfare after his car was discovered in Winston, which is about 25 miles west of Atlanta, around Feb. 20 reportedly not far from the residence of his grandparents.

“The windows were busted out,” said his brother, and the inside of the vehicle was covered in mud.

Stephen Styles’ body was found hanging from a tree nearby. His wallet and ID were missing.

Keaton Styles said his brother was not suicidal. He told a local news outlet “it seems like racial activity.” He questioned how local law enforcement could be so quick to deem the death a suicide.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office representatives offered no comment, stating that the case remains under investigation.

The Styles death was among several hangings of Black men in 2020. Two were found hung in the summer of 2020 in California amid protests of police brutality, passings that sparked questions in urban communities in the state. However, both were found to be suicides.

Robert Fuller was found hanging early on June 10 near City Hall in Palmdale, where the 24-year-old’s death prompted protests, and more than 100,000 people signed an online petition demanding an investigation. Weeks later, police announced they found evidence that Fuller had purchased the rope he used to take his own life.

The death of Malcolm Harsch, 38, a man found hanging in Victorville 10 days prior to Fuller’s suicide, was determined to be of his own making following the discovery of video evidence.

