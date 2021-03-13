Kirk Franklin’s son releases explicit audio of their conversation

Kerrion Rashad revealed an explicit back-and-forth between himself and the award-winning gospel recording artist on social media

Loading the player...

Kirk Franklin’s son Kerrion Rashad released audio on social media which allegedly revealed threatening words from father to son.

“This is why I’m done. No father should speak to their children like this. If I have any issues it’s because of this type of treatment that I deal with behind closed doors,” he shared in the Instagram upload. According to the caption, the argument was not a thing of the past.

Read More: Sabrina Peterson sues T.I. and Tiny for defamation amid sexual abuse allegations

“Hanging up in my face, No apology, no compassion, no effort. Stop telling me to go home to my family I don’t even know where they live. I don’t think I’ll ever trust my father to be alone around him ever again. I didn’t want to do this. I probably won’t release the entire recording because it’s too embarrassing that I’m even dealing with this. No matter what ppl think I pray my dad deals with his deep hatred toward me. I don’t feel safe around him at all. This recording is recent it is not from 2018 just to clarify. I’m going to learn from these experiences, live my life in peace and make beautiful art,” he continued.

Kirk Franklin reacts during SiriusXM’s Heart

In the audio, the argument got pretty heated in the 45-second clip.

The voice identified by Rashad as Franklin exclaimed “I’ll put my foot in your a**,” after a muffled argument.

Rashad interjects, “I dare you,” as the argument continued.

“I will break your neck ni***, don’t you ever disrespect me,” Franklin allegedly shouts toward the end of the clip.

“I didn’t,” Rashad responded and the call abruptly ended.

Read More: Kellyanne Conway’s daughter accuses her of abuse, shares shocking videos

In a separate Instagram post shared four days ago, Rashad claimed to not be allowed access to photos of himself and his family from his childhood.

“I know the damage you’ve been through even if I dunno what you been through,” he shared on Instagram. The upload, white text on a grey background stated, “I’m not allowed to have any childhood pictures of myself or my family. Some of the sh*t ii see yaw complain about is so surface. I’ve been through the fire.”

According to Media Take Out, two-years ago, Rashad claimed his father tried to kill him. In a now-deleted screenshot published by the entertainment outlet, he alleges Franklin was “sneaky.”

“If anything happens it’s Kirk Franklin’s sneaky a**,” Rashad wrote in the caption according to MTO. “A lot of funny [redacted] has been and he’s in L.A. right now hiding from me and ii haven’t heard from him. So I’m just leaving this here for safety purposes. I can’t deal with this [redacted] on my own anymore. I’m done. My life is too valuable.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Kirk Franklin, winner of Best Gospel Performance/Song and Best Gospel Album, backstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The Grammy-award-winning artist recently made headlines after he called out homophobia in the Christian church. theGrio reported Franklin appeared on a Sirius XM radio show to promote his new podcast, ‘Good Words with Kirk Franklin‘ when the conversation occurred.

“It’s that you have some LGBTQIA+ people that make decisions like I have some close gay friends who make decisions based on their interpretation of the Bible, and they live out their lives based on whether celibacy, or whatever they choose to do, and they should have the right to do that,” Franklin said according to the report.

“We have to not weaponize the Bible to cover up, a lot of times, our homophobic views that have nothing to do with the Bible. A lot of people that maybe profess Christianity, they have views that are not even bibliocentric. It’s their personal views that they do not understand, sometimes maybe the biology of homosexuality, and so they want to find a scripture to try to justify their own homophobic views…you can’t abuse people from a platform, because that ain’t love, that’s not the gospel, to take a microphone and weaponize it to hurt people and to condemn people,” said Franklin.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today

Loading the player...

Share

